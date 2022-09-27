Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Board Member Appointed To Financial Ombudsman Service’s Board

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 9:01 am
Press Release: Financial Services Complaints Ltd

Joy Marslin has been appointed to the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) Board as an industry representative, the organisation announced today.

FSCL is a Financial Ombudsman service and dispute resolution scheme approved under the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act 2008, providing a free service for consumers who have a complaint against a financial service provider.

Ms Marslin holds several governance roles including Board Chair of Simplicity NZ Ltd, independent director of Strategi Group, impact consultant with New Ground Capital Ltd, director of Impact Enterprise Fund, and independent member of Metis Investment Committee. Ms Marslin is also actively involved as an executive with Auckland Foundation.

“Ms Marslin has worked within the financial services sector for over 30 years in client services, product, leadership, and governance positions. Ms Marslin’s experience in governance roles, as well as previous corporate roles, including Head of ANZ Wealth and Head of Westpac Private Wealth Management, means that she brings a broad range of experience which will add incredible value. We are delighted to welcome her to the Board” says FSCL’s Board Chair, Jane Meares.

Ms Meares acknowledged the contribution made by outgoing Board member, Roger Kerr, who has served on the FSCL Board for the past 10 years, saying:

“Mr Kerr has made a very valuable contribution to FSCL’s development and strategic direction over the past decade. He will be missed. We thank him for his wise counsel and his service,”

Ms Marslin’s appointment comes into effect from 1 October 2022.

