Ambit Appoints Richard Pratley As General Manager Of Sales

Richard Pratley has joined Ambit, the conversational artificial intelligence platform, as General Manager of Sales. Pratley is an experienced leader of high-tech software, product and services businesses across New Zealand and Europe.

Pratley, who previously held leadership positions as Head of Product & Sales at Dataprint, a Freightways Group Company, and Managing Director of SimPRO Software UK, will be responsible for building and leading Ambit’s sales and customer-facing teams along with helping to scale the company’s success in Australia and New Zealand. The appointment was announced today by Tim Warren, Co-Founder and CEO, Ambit, to whom Mr. Pratley will report.

Ambit announced in August that it had secured $1M in new capital to aid its growth in Australia, where it already counts ASX-listed Laybuy (ASX: LBY), Glassons and ComExposium as customers. The company’s AI-powered conversational platform is the brain behind human-like conversations delivered by chat bots, digital employees and more.

Tim Warren says: “Richard has extensive experience in helping businesses transform, streamline and scale their revenue function through technology and innovation. I am looking forward to him leading our expansion into Australia, focussing on companies in the retail, utilities and financial services sectors which need to provide responsive customer service at scale.”

Richard Pratley says: “Digital Agents and Conversational AI are playing an increasingly important role in meeting customer expectations as the volume and complexity of online transactions challenges traditional customer channels. I’m excited to be joining Ambit, a company which is helping transform thousands of customer experiences.”

About Ambit

Founded in 2017 in Auckland, Ambit is a ‘Low-code No-code’ conversational AI platform offered as a service, which provides a human-like automated chat experience at scale on any channel. To learn more, visit https://ambit.ai

