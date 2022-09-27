Northland Inc And Te Hiringa Trust Partner To Deliver Regional Business Partner Network

Northland Inc in partnership with Te Hiringa Trust has been successful in winning the tender for the delivery of the Regional Business Partner Network across Taitokerau Northland.

The Regional Business Partner Network (RBP), which provides support for small-to-medium business owners in navigating challenges and planning for growth, has been delivered by Northland Inc since 2011.

The new partnership approach reflects a strong focus on providing effective support for Māori pakihi across Taitokerau Northland, says Northland Inc General Manager of Investment and Infrastructure, Vaughan Cooper.

“The Northland Inc Business Growth and Innovation team have interacted with thousands of businesses across the region through our delivery of the Regional Business Partner Network. When the contract renewal period approached, we recognised the opportunity to further lift pakihi (business) excellence in Taitokerau Northland through a partnership delivery model with Te Hiringa Trust.”

Funded by the New Zealand government and jointly managed by Callaghan Innovation and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the RBP Network consists of 14 regional growth agencies throughout the country.

The Northland Inc and Te Hiringa Trust partnership aims to offer best-practise delivery of the RBP through the extensive knowledge of regional businesses and the economic landscape which the organisations share.

The partnership provides an exciting opportunity to lift the priority of support for Māori pāhiki across Taitokerau, says Te Hiringa Trust Chairperson April Erueti.

“The delivery of the Regional Business Partner Network alongside Northland Inc provides us with the opportunity to increase engagement and support through a ‘by Māori, for Māori’ and ‘by local for local’ approach, ultimately helping more Taitokerau businesses navigate their path to success.”

Says Cooper: “Small-to-medium businesses play an incredibly important role for the region, where they make up 99.7% of the businesses across Taitokerau Northland. Through our continued delivery of the RBP in partnership with Te Hiringa Trust, we’re looking forward to continuing to support regional businesses and work towards a thriving Northland economy.”

The partnership between Northland Inc and Te Hiringa Trust dates back to 2020, when the two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on initiatives to support Taitokerau Northland as a visitor destination, including the development of the Taitokerau Northland Destination Management Plan.

The RBP will continue to be delivered through Northland Inc’s Business Growth and Innovation team, which will increase capability and capacity with an additional team member through the partnership. Sessions with a Growth Advisor are free for Taitokerau Northland pakihi.

Further information can be found on the Northland Inc website - https://www.northlandnz.com/business/

