Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northland Inc And Te Hiringa Trust Partner To Deliver Regional Business Partner Network

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland Inc in partnership with Te Hiringa Trust has been successful in winning the tender for the delivery of the Regional Business Partner Network across Taitokerau Northland.

The Regional Business Partner Network (RBP), which provides support for small-to-medium business owners in navigating challenges and planning for growth, has been delivered by Northland Inc since 2011.

The new partnership approach reflects a strong focus on providing effective support for Māori pakihi across Taitokerau Northland, says Northland Inc General Manager of Investment and Infrastructure, Vaughan Cooper.

“The Northland Inc Business Growth and Innovation team have interacted with thousands of businesses across the region through our delivery of the Regional Business Partner Network. When the contract renewal period approached, we recognised the opportunity to further lift pakihi (business) excellence in Taitokerau Northland through a partnership delivery model with Te Hiringa Trust.”

Funded by the New Zealand government and jointly managed by Callaghan Innovation and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the RBP Network consists of 14 regional growth agencies throughout the country.

The Northland Inc and Te Hiringa Trust partnership aims to offer best-practise delivery of the RBP through the extensive knowledge of regional businesses and the economic landscape which the organisations share.

The partnership provides an exciting opportunity to lift the priority of support for Māori pāhiki across Taitokerau, says Te Hiringa Trust Chairperson April Erueti.

“The delivery of the Regional Business Partner Network alongside Northland Inc provides us with the opportunity to increase engagement and support through a ‘by Māori, for Māori’ and ‘by local for local’ approach, ultimately helping more Taitokerau businesses navigate their path to success.”

Says Cooper: “Small-to-medium businesses play an incredibly important role for the region, where they make up 99.7% of the businesses across Taitokerau Northland. Through our continued delivery of the RBP in partnership with Te Hiringa Trust, we’re looking forward to continuing to support regional businesses and work towards a thriving Northland economy.”

The partnership between Northland Inc and Te Hiringa Trust dates back to 2020, when the two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on initiatives to support Taitokerau Northland as a visitor destination, including the development of the Taitokerau Northland Destination Management Plan.

The RBP will continue to be delivered through Northland Inc’s Business Growth and Innovation team, which will increase capability and capacity with an additional team member through the partnership. Sessions with a Growth Advisor are free for Taitokerau Northland pakihi.

Further information can be found on the Northland Inc website - https://www.northlandnz.com/business/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 