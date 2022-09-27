Anytime Fitness - For Real People

Over the past decade, fitness has become a major focal point in many New Zealanders' lives. As a society, we are conscious now more than ever regarding our health, both physically and mentally, and more people every day are adopting a healthier lifestyle.

In the past, going to the gym was considered a niche hobby. The learning curve for everyday people to learn and engage with fitness was very steep - you had to know the right people to even begin your fitness journey. This was contradictory to the very nature of leading a healthier life because quite frankly, every single one of us benefits from exercise and healthy habits. Luckily, the barrier to entry has lowered as the demand has increased - there is now a giant push to make quality fitness advice, direction and facilities available to everyone.

Anytime Fitness is at the forefront of this movement. Anytime Fitness has been inspiring and helping people develop sustainable fitness habits to better their lives and coinciding with their 13th year of operation in New Zealand, they have undergone a rebrand that reflects their ongoing commitment to helping Kiwis.

Their new tagline sums up their philosophy perfectly - "For Real People".

Anytime Fitness has played a major role in making premium fitness clubs accessible to everyone no matter their level of experience or fitness level. Their ethos is that they will meet you wherever you are on your fitness journey, creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all of their members. This is evident in their 5,000+ gyms around the world which customers can access with just one membership, and this year marks their 7th year in a row of being the world's fastest growing fitness franchise.

This growth is for good reason, Anytime Fitness has always placed a huge emphasis on service, putting members first, and ensuring that everyone feels welcome. Their latest rebrand captures exactly that.

The "For Real People" tagline and branding are about inclusivity - it's for everyone who wants to better their lives through fitness, no matter where they are starting from. Gyms can be intimidating places, but at Anytime Fitness, they create a warm and welcoming environment where everyone feels comfortable.

The new Anytime Fitness branding is a natural evolution that reflects its ongoing commitment to helping New Zealanders live healthier lives. And with this in mind, Anytime Fitness believes that representing everyday people in its communications is essential. The fitness industry has a bit of a reputation for primarily presenting inaccurate depictions of health and wellness - fitness models posing, faking enthusiasm and ensuring that all photos capture their best angles. While these models may inspire some, at the end of the day for the average kiwi, they just aren't relatable. Fitness is their profession and often puts them in a highly privileged position that doesn't translate to the day-to-day lives of most people.

This is why all communications from Anytime Fitness, whether digital, video or print, feature people that aren't fitness models or athletes. They are shot in a manner to highlight and reflect the real and diverse stories of their members. Representation is extremely important to Anytime Fitness, and by choosing a more "documentary style" means of presenting their members, their communications have an authentic aesthetic to them that compliments the positive, supportive environments that their clubs offer.

The "For Real People" tagline and branding is also about breaking down barriers. Too often, people give up on their fitness journey because they feel they need to have a certain level of fitness to begin, or that they can't keep up with everything else. These negative connotations with fitness are just reinforced when a company's communications feature these unrelatable fitness models and athletes.

Anytime Fitness's rebrand shines a light and empowers everyday people through this representation.

To further compliment the brand's evolution, Anytime Fitness has modernised its logos, typefaces and colour pallet. The sleek, modern type is elegant yet bold, making it incredibly legible while maintaining a premium feel. This is to coincide with the environment Anytime Fitness has curated in its clubs - a space that simultaneously makes its high-quality, premium feel known, while also feeling warm, inviting and inclusive. Furthermore, the refined logo and type faces do away with any unnecessary embellishments, echoing the "for real people" tagline in its ability to communicate plainly and efficiently. The geometric type further evokes a feeling of energy by utilising a variety of bold and thin weights.

The colour pallet of the rebrand reinforces this feeling of approachability through its use of bold, yet calming tones. Rather than relying on overly bright and brash colours, a delicate balance of contrast between black, white and "blurple", accented by hints of turquoise, create a highly effective brand presence that leaves an impression without ever overstaying its welcome. The colour pallet is unique while remaining calming, inspiring, and tying all the other elements of the rebrand together.

Anytime Fitness is a global brand. Founded in 2002, the brand has led the charge across the world in providing premium health and fitness clubs that are accessible and real value for money. With over 5,000 clubs in more than 50 countries, Anytime Fitness is the largest 24-hour gym chain in the world. In New Zealand, Anytime Fitness has been operating for 13 years and currently has 56 clubs nationwide with more opening soon. The brand's focus on providing a judgement-free environment that is convenient, affordable and welcoming has made it a leader in the New Zealand fitness industry. Its recent rebrand and new tagline of "For Real People" is a natural evolution of the brand that reinforces its commitment to inclusivity and approachability.

The new tagline and branding are a clear message that Anytime Fitness is for everyone. No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your fitness level is, you are welcome at Anytime Fitness. So why not head to their website www.anytimefitness.co.nz to see this impressive rebrand in action? While you're there, see the locations of all the Anytime Fitness clubs across Aotearoa that your membership provides you access to (as well as over 5000 worldwide), making achieving your fitness goals more convenient than ever.

