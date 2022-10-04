University Strike Details Confirmed

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is now in a position to confirm details of strike action our members will undertake at all eight universities this week.

Last week, 87% of TEU members who participated in strike ballots, across eighteen collective agreements, voted to strike. As a result, the following actions will take place on Thursday 6 October:



University Action Duration Times and venues of rallies (all this Thursday) University of Auckland Full stoppage 1-5pm Outside the Main Library at 1pm Auckland University of Technology Ban on entering or releasing student marks or course marks in to the AUT student management system 8am on 6 October until 5pm on 21 October Rally outside Piko Café, Main Campus, at 12pm University of Waikato Full stoppage 1-5pm Village Green at 1pm, followed by a march and picket outside Gate 1 Massey University Full Stoppage 9:30-11:30am Albany: Main Entrance of The Atrium, at 9:30am

Wellington: Main entrance, (the Glass Pyramid), at 9:30am followed by a march

Manawatu: Concourse, at 9:30am, followed by a march and picket by the front gates Victoria University of Wellington Full stoppage 12-4:30pm The Hub, at 12pm Canterbury University Full stoppage 1-3pm Soup kitchen at Bookshop 101, at 1pm, followed by a rally on the library steps Lincoln University Full stoppage 10-11am The Rec Centre, 10am University of Otago Full stoppage 2-4pm Main Common Room, Student Union, Main Campus, 2pm

