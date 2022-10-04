Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

University Strike Details Confirmed

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is now in a position to confirm details of strike action our members will undertake at all eight universities this week.

Last week, 87% of TEU members who participated in strike ballots, across eighteen collective agreements, voted to strike. As a result, the following actions will take place on Thursday 6 October:
 

UniversityActionDurationTimes and venues of rallies (all this Thursday)
University of AucklandFull stoppage1-5pmOutside the Main Library at 1pm
Auckland University of TechnologyBan on entering or releasing student marks or course marks in to the AUT student management system8am on 6 October until 5pm on 21 OctoberRally outside Piko Café, Main Campus, at 12pm
University of WaikatoFull stoppage1-5pmVillage Green at 1pm, followed by a march and picket outside Gate 1
Massey UniversityFull Stoppage9:30-11:30amAlbany: Main Entrance of The Atrium, at 9:30am
Wellington: Main entrance, (the Glass Pyramid), at 9:30am followed by a march
Manawatu: Concourse, at 9:30am, followed by a march and picket by the front gates
Victoria University of WellingtonFull stoppage12-4:30pmThe Hub, at 12pm
Canterbury UniversityFull stoppage1-3pmSoup kitchen at Bookshop 101, at 1pm, followed by a rally on the library steps
Lincoln UniversityFull stoppage10-11amThe Rec Centre, 10am
University of OtagoFull stoppage2-4pmMain Common Room, Student Union, Main Campus, 2pm

For more information on the TEU’s campaign for a real pay rise in the university sector, see:

University staff to strike nationwide

TEU seeks tripartite talks – again

University staff to vote on strike action

University bargaining underway

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
