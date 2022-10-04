University Strike Details Confirmed
Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is now in a position to confirm details of strike action our members will undertake at all eight universities this week.
Last week, 87% of TEU members who participated
in strike ballots, across eighteen collective agreements,
voted to strike. As a result, the following actions will
take place on Thursday 6 October:
|University
|Action
|Duration
|Times and venues of rallies (all this Thursday)
|University of Auckland
|Full stoppage
|1-5pm
|Outside the Main Library at 1pm
|Auckland University of Technology
|Ban on entering or releasing student marks or course marks in to the AUT student management system
|8am on 6 October until 5pm on 21 October
|Rally outside Piko Café, Main Campus, at 12pm
|University of Waikato
|Full stoppage
|1-5pm
|Village Green at 1pm, followed by a march and picket outside Gate 1
|Massey University
|Full Stoppage
|9:30-11:30am
|Albany: Main Entrance
of The Atrium, at 9:30am
Wellington: Main entrance, (the Glass Pyramid), at 9:30am followed by a march
Manawatu: Concourse, at 9:30am, followed by a march and picket by the front gates
|Victoria University of Wellington
|Full stoppage
|12-4:30pm
|The Hub, at 12pm
|Canterbury University
|Full stoppage
|1-3pm
|Soup kitchen at Bookshop 101, at 1pm, followed by a rally on the library steps
|Lincoln University
|Full stoppage
|10-11am
|The Rec Centre, 10am
|University of Otago
|Full stoppage
|2-4pm
|Main Common Room, Student Union, Main Campus, 2pm
