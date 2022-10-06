Resilience Fatigue, The Silent Epidemic Faced By Employers

Resilience fatigue is the silent epidemic facing employers across the country. Having just suffered through a seemingly unending pandemic, small business owners find themselves battling on all fronts. The emotional distress of the past, coupled with rising uncertainty of the future and chronic labour shortages, and a looming recession; the mindset to soldier on is fast draining business owners mentally.

Stress can seem like an inevitable consequence of being a business owner however, when it reaches chronic levels, it can result in burnout and fatigue. Financial pressures, trouble attracting and retaining talent and being responsible for the livelihood of staff are just some of the common stressors business owners face.

Mr Laurence McLean, Operations Manager at Employsure New Zealand commented, “At Employsure, we are aware that a lot of business owners are struggling with resilience fatigue in a post pandemic world. Business owners are left dealing with the repercussions of a rare global event that affected every industry."

With concerted efforts made on a national level to address the mental health of employees, the question remains; what support do business owners have to combat the waves of fatigue they face? To address this, Employsure has leveraged on its expertise and created some tailored resources that help business owners with managing their mental wellbeing as well as that of their staff. These guides were created with their clients in mind, to help them keep their mental wellbeing in check, so that they can continue to run their business without sacrificing their mental health.

Mr McLean further commented, “Being a business owner in today’s socioeconomic climate is a feat. The pressures on employers to keep their businesses afloat, ensuring they continue to comply with their obligations, all while maintaining staff numbers, has taken a toll on employers.”

“Employsure exists to help build better businesses and to support our clients so that they don’t have to shoulder the burden alone. We help take the stress out of navigating tricky workplace and employment relations issues and support our clients with trustworthy information and solutions to workplace challenges,” concluded Mr McLean.

© Scoop Media

