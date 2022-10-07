Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Movio Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Internal Promotion

Friday, 7 October 2022, 9:24 am
Press Release: Movio

London-based Gabriel Swartland has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Client Services at Movio, the global leader in data-driven marketing solutions for the cinema industry. The move follows the appointment of former Chief Client Officer, Sarah Lewthwaite, as Chief Executive in July, and marks a renewed focus on innovation in the cinema industry post-pandemic.

Swartland previously held the position of Regional Director & Vice President for Movio’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) territories. In his new role, he will be responsible for all client service regions globally, working alongside exhibitors, distributors and film studios to help them leverage the value in their database, offer more products and services through data-driven marketing campaigns and ultimately grow revenue streams.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with world-class exhibitors and distributors from across EMEA and I’m very much looking forward to learning from our clients based further afield,” Swartland said.

“We have some exciting developments on the horizon for both exhibitors and studios and I’m more excited than I’ve ever been for what this will unlock for the cinema industry. I feel privileged to be bringing the best products and solutions to our clients and helping moviegoers continue to grow their love of cinema,” he continued.

“Gabriel has made a significant contribution to Movio during his five years with the business. He has successfully grown the EMEA team and has been instrumental in overseeing the launch of the studio offering in the United Kingdom with Movio Media and more recently, the Madex platform. We’re delighted to have someone of his calibre lead client services globally and drive forward innovative new products while advocating for the needs of our cinema clients,” said Lewthwaite.

Prior to joining Movio, Swartland directed marketing and communication strategy at Picturehouse Cinemas, where he helped the group become one of the leading cinema operators in the United Kingdom, as well as launching its distribution arm, Picturehouse Entertainment. Swartland also chairs the Advisory Committee of the British Independent Film Awards, championing independent filmmaking and filmmakers, nurturing, supporting, and celebrating the best of British independent film.

