Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Businesses Tell Govt To Back-off

Monday, 10 October 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

It is crystal clear from the Auckland Business Chamber’s October survey of businesses that they want an about-turn from government on its controversial “Fair Pay” and Income Insurance Scheme proposals. “If the government claims to be listening, it should back-off on both of these right now” says Chamber CEO, Simon Bridges.

68% of respondents either disagree or strongly disagree with the “Fair Pay” law proceeding through Parliament and an even higher 78% disagree or strongly disagree with the Income Insurance proposal.

“In terms of business confidence, it’s a mixed picture, with many businesses still very grumpy,” says Simon.

“70% of businesses expect their expenditure to increase over the next year, which makes sense in light of the inflation picture. It also probably explains why a pretty big chunk of businesses - 43% - expect to see profits go backwards in the year ahead in comparison to 28% who think it will increase, and 28% who see it staying the same.

“Business optimism, both about their own business and the economic conditions, is generally low but, that said, 85% of businesses reckon they will either keep the same number of staff or in fact take on more over the year ahead.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>



BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>



NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 