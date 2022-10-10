Precinct Properties Officially Opens Bowen Campus Stage Two In Wellington

Leading city centre specialist, Precinct Properties, has officially opened Bowen Campus Stage Two in Wellington this morning as completion nears on the transformational 20,000 square metre precinct.

40 Bowen Street is the new home to EY, Fujitsu, Simpson Grierson and Dentons, with a Generator shared workspace offering on the Ground and First Floors, comprising a meeting suite and private offices accommodating around 300 desks.

The new 10,049sqm seismically resilient building, provides generous 1,200 – 1,700sqm office floor plates across six levels and incorporates viscous damper technology to provide business continuity. With the mid-2023 completion of Bowen Campus, which will be occupied by 5,000 workers across four buildings, it brings Precinct’s Wellington portfolio to 136,000sqm, with a development pipeline of 30,000sqm.

Precinct Properties Deputy Chief Executive George Crawford said today marks a significant moment for the redevelopment and transformation of this area of the Capital.

“The high-quality occupiers from government agencies and New Zealand’s leading corporates such as EY and KPMG moving into Bowen Campus, reinforces the need for new buildings of this calibre as occupiers seek out this prime location within the Parliamentary precinct.

“We continue to see strong demand for well-located, future proofed, quality commercial space in Wellington. Precinct is committed to this market and through our locally based team, we continue to explore opportunities for further investment.”

NZX listed Precinct Properties is the largest owner and developer of premium inner city real estate in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington and Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland with a focus on transforming cities, enabling business success for clients, and long-term value for shareholders.

Grant Taylor from EY says that the relocation of EY to Bowen Campus is an exciting move for the business.

“This represents an opportunity to for us to continue the introduction of more flexibility to the way we work and facilitates stronger collaboration through the Generator shared workspace.

“The new space, the end of trip facilities, café and meeting rooms, as well as the surrounding retail and amenity will make the office a great place to work from.”

The offering at 40 Bowen Street by leading flexible workspace provider Generator is the second flexible working and event space the business has opened in Wellington following the success of its award-winning Waring Taylor location.

Amy Brown, Head of Business Development at Generator says Wellingtonians have fully embraced the Generator concept.

“Generator Waring Taylor Street had very little vacancy on opening, and we’re excited about welcoming clients and visitors to the new Bowen Campus site.”

“With Wellington’s low office vacancy, and uncertainty around fit-out costs and delays, businesses that may not have previously considered a flex space are responding to the campus, which provides the opportunity to move straight into a fully fitted out office with no capital expense.”

Within Bowen Campus, 40 and 44 Bowen Street are targeting a minimum 5 Green Star Rating and 4.5 NABERS NZ Rating. The two buildings share an atrium lobby space, which will also operate as an activated event space operated by Generator.

Designed to minimise earthquake damage and ensure business continuity through multiple seismic events, 40 and 44 Bowen Street utilise fluid viscous damper technology to achieve a structure rating of IL2-100% of the New Building Standard.

Precinct Properties’ adjoining 44 Bowen Street will open mid-2023 and is fully leased to KPMG and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The completion of 44 Bowen Street is the last building in the broader Bowen Campus precinct, with Stage One having completed in 2019. A network of laneways connecting the buildings offer retail, café and public realm amenities to enhance the environment for the capital’s workers in the area, along with end of trip facilities and the artwork.

40 and 44 Bowen Street are located on the land formerly occupied by the Charles Fergusson Annex building, which was demolished during the redevelopment of Bowen Campus Stage One.

© Scoop Media

