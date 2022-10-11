Major Water Conference Underway In Ōtautahi Christchurch Next Week

The Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2022 gets underway at Te Pae next week (18-20 October).



The conference will be a key event on this year’s water sector calendar with industry discussion around major challenges such as Three Waters reform, Te Mana o te Wai, climate change and sustainability.

Keynote speakers include Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, former Attorney-General and Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Christopher Finlayson as well as a pre-recorded conversation with former Ngāi Tahu Māori Trust Board Chair, Sir Tipene O’Regan.

Other keynote speakers include Gabrielle Huria, Chief Executive Te Kura Taka Pini, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and outgoing Chief Executive of Taumata Arowai, Bill Bayfield along with a panel discussion with Heather Shotter, Executive Director of the Department of Internal Affairs Three Waters National Transition Unit and Andy Burgess, GM Infrastructure Regulation, Commerce Commission.

Around 1000 delegates have registered to attend across the two and a half days.

The conference is also recognised as an important business event for the water sector and more than 140 companies will be exhibiting across more than 230 stands.

Pre conference workshop – Monday 17 October

The new water services regulator, Taumata Arowai, and the Department of Internal Affairs Three Waters National Transition Unit will present at a full-day pre-conference workshop on the new risk management landscape as well as asset management and other key challenges facing the three waters sector.

The programme

As well as eight keynote speakers, the programme includes 15 thought leadership speakers along with panel discussions, more than 80 technical presentations and several workshops.

See the programme

