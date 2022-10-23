What To Look For In A Good Criminal Law Attorney

Whether you live in New Zealand, the U.K., the U.S., or elsewhere, facing possible criminal law charges is a stressful ordeal. It’s never a good day if the police come to your home, your job, or any other place to let you know you’re facing criminal charges.

While different countries have different laws on the books, there are some basic things to look for in a criminal law lawyer no matter where you’re based. With that said, continue reading to learn about the qualities and characteristics of a good criminal law attorney.

Knowledge and Expertise

If you’re facing criminal charges that could ultimately see you spend time behind bars, you’ll want to be represented by a criminal law attorney with knowledge and expertise. Criminal law is broad in its scope. It’s important that you find a lawyer who knows, inside and out, the area of the law applicable to whatever situation you find yourself in. A generalist won’t do.

The attorney you retain should understand the law thoroughly and have sufficient expertise to build you the best case possible. In fact, the legal professional you hire should know all likely charges you could face, as well as good defenses for all those potential charges.

“It’s important to choose the right legal representation if you’re facing criminal law charges,” says Rowdy Williams of Rowdy G. Williams Law Firm. “Look for someone who has relevant experience, understands the area of law applicable to your situation, and hates to lose.”

Communication Skills

You also need to find a lawyer with excellent communication skills. Don’t accept anything less from the attorney you entrust with your case. But communication is a two-way street. The lawyer should know the importance of not only speaking, but also listening. After all, if the person representing you won’t listen when you talk, how will you get the help you need?

Also, ensure that you get answers to your questions. A good communicator can convey information in a way that people with no legal training can understand. If you feel a lawyer is speaking at you rather than to you, it might be best to look elsewhere.

Success In the Courtroom and at the Bargaining Table

Before signing on to work with any criminal law attorney, you should ask about the person’s success in the courtroom and at the bargaining table. When the stakes are as high as they are in criminal law cases, you’ll want to tip the odds in your favor. And you can do so if you find a lawyer who has a great win-loss record in court and success at negotiating settlements.

Personal Involvement

You’ll want to find a criminal law attorney committed to seeing your case through to the end. While large law firms will have legal support staff who help the lawyers, that doesn't mean you shouldn’t expect the lawyer you hire to be personally involved to a high degree. It’s essential to find a lawyer who understands the golden rule -- do to others what you’d want them to do to you. The lawyer you hire should be proactive to achieve the best outcome.

Concluding Thoughts

You’ll want to find a criminal law attorney committed to seeing your case through to the end. While large law firms will have legal support staff who help the lawyers, that doesn't mean you shouldn’t expect the lawyer you hire to be personally involved to a high degree.

The desirable skills and characteristics of a criminal law attorney are the same regardless of where you live. You’ll be counting on the lawyer to advise you, represent you, and build you the strongest case possible. So, choosing the right one is essential.

© Scoop Media

