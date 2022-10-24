Vertiv Offers Scalable Busbar Power Distribution System For Data Centres And Other Dynamic Environments

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, continues the expansion of its power distribution portfolio with the availability of Vertiv™ Powerbar iMPB, a modular busbar system designed to enable seamless, on-demand power upgrades in dynamic data centre environments. Available in both copper and aluminum conductor offerings, the Vertiv Powerbar iMPB family features capacities from 160 amps to 1,000 amps and delivers reliable overhead power distribution, with the inherent benefit of also maximizing cooling airflow. The system is ideal for use in almost any size or style of data centre, as well as laboratories, distribution warehouses, adaptable manufacturing plants and other dynamic environments. The Vertiv Powerbar iMPB is available in North America, Latin America, Asia – including Australia and New Zealand, India, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The busway system allows businesses to cost-effectively optimise and adapt power distribution infrastructure over time, maximising availability through continuous power delivery to critical loads. User-friendly tap-off boxes with breaker protection can be placed anywhere along the busway and isolate active IT loads and nearby branch breakers to ensure continuous power delivery. The adaptive busbar comes with a simple sandwich-style joint pack construction that makes installation secure and easy, with no special tooling required. The Vertiv Powerbar iMPB includes a variety of capacity and connection configurations to allow for adjustments and upgrades with minimal outside support and no loss of power to critical loads.

“As more and more devices are added and higher rack densities become commonplace, space is at a premium in today’s data centres,” said Phil O’Doherty, managing director, E&I at Vertiv. “The power infrastructure must keep pace, which means being scalable and quick to deploy. The Vertiv Powerbar iMPB delivers on all fronts with a modular, easy-to-install system that is compact and flexible enough to meet constantly changing demands.”

The Vertiv™ Powerbar iMPB is UL 857 and IEC 61439-2 compliant, and the lightweight aluminum busway track chassis has an IP2X/3X safety rating with integrated finger-safe capabilities and ground-first/break-last design to ensure maximum safety while servicing. With both copper and recyclable aluminum conductor options, the busbar can be configured to meet the conductivity and safety requirements of any installation.

“Today’s dynamic IT environments require enterprises to be more flexible and scalable in managing IT equipment. The Vertiv Powerbar iMPB solves our customers’ power distribution and uptime needs without the need for complex cabling. Not only does it provide savings in the long term, but also simplifies data centre design and deployment, and eases cooling airflow,” said Arunangshu Chattopadhyay, director, AC Power and power distribution, at Vertiv Asia.

The Vertiv Powerbar iMPB, a mature offering from Vertiv’s E&I brand, will supersede the previous Vertiv™ Liebert® MBX busway product that was available in North America and EMEA, and is compatible with the previous offering. The Vertiv Powerbar iMPB solution complements the Vertiv™ E&I switchgear range to provide a complete power distribution solution.

