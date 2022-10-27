Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Chamber Revved-Up By New Board

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce has ratified its Board of Directors for 2022-23, announced at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday 27 October.

"The Chamber has a significant role in the growth and prosperity of Canterbury businesses, and we are well equipped for the year ahead with some exciting opportunities to support our members in areas such as sustainability, the future of work, and innovation, supported by our Board," Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, Leeann Watson says.

"Our Board of Directors represent all facets of the business community and combined contribute a wealth of experience and knowledge to the governance of Canterbury’s largest and most effective business association.

"As the environment in which businesses operate continues to change and present challenges for many, the Chamber is continually evolving to respond to the needs of our members and the Canterbury business community, helping them navigate the complexities of operating in an environment with ongoing uncertainty."

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2022-23:

  • Mark Allan of Eliot Sinclair & Partners Ltd (re-appointed)
  • Benjamin Badger of Benjamin Badger (incumbent)
  • Erin Black of Connect Consultancy (re-appointed)
  • Jenni Callaghan of EY (re-appointed)
  • Andrew Dallison, Consultant (incumbent)
  • Paul Deavoll of Orion New Zealand Ltd (incumbent)
  • Glenn Hansen of Vortex Engineering Ltd (new appointment)
  • Oliver Hunt of Medsalv (incumbent)
  • Andrew Logie of Andrew Logie Ltd (re-appointed)
  • Charlotte Sullivan of Auburn Marketing (incumbent)
  • Grant Walker of 2B Connected Ltd (new appointment)

