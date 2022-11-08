Deel And HainesAttract Partnership Expands The Pool Of Talent Available To New Zealand Employers

A new partnership between Deel and HainesAttract allows employers to more easily hire people who are waiting offshore for their immigration visas to be processed, expanding the number of potential candidates and accelerating onboarding for employees.

Over 50,000 skilled offshore workers have signed up to HainesAttract’s ‘WorkhereNZ’ database, indicating they want to move to New Zealand to work in a variety of industries including IT. Under the reseller agreement, clients of WorkhereNZ gain access to Deel’s platform to hire, pay, and comply with laws in the worker’s home location while they wait for visa processing. When these new hires relocate to New Zealand, they transfer to the local company payroll.

On average, 90% of applications for work visas with accredited employers are processed within 34 weekdays, according to Immigration New Zealand, and during this period candidates often cannot work.

“Although your destination is here, you can start from anywhere. While visas are being processed and travel plans made, the hired candidate can get underway working and start connecting with their new employer. HainesAttact’s clients can now access a qualified database of skilled people already predisposed to live and work in New Zealand, and able to begin working immediately”, says Hamish Price, CEO of HainesAttract.

Deel’s platform manages the payroll, HR, compliance, perks, and benefits to onboard and manage a global team. HainesAttract is Deel’s first New Zealand reseller, following the company's local launch in September.

“We are delighted that our first New Zealand reseller agreement is with HainesAttract, an innovative business which is significantly expanding the pool of talent available to New Zealand employers”, says Bevan Stephenson, Head of Partnerships, APAC, at Deel. “This partnership shows how Deel’s platform can complement the offerings of local recruiters, providing employers an alternative way to scale up workforces without the costs and delays of establishing legal entities in new markets.”

WHAT IS DEEL?

Deel is the best way for companies to hire, pay, and manage teams around the world

Co-founders Alex and Shuo were MIT grads who wanted to start companies but found it hard to onboard and pay people from other countries

So they switched gears, teamed up to build a platform that could do this easily

Before Deel: either had to open an entity (expensive and resource-intensive), use an EOR agency (expensive and slow), or hire contractors (compliance risk)

Deel is one dashboard that handles everything for both contractors and employees

Mission is to get millions of people working for the best companies in the world, no matter their location

Three parts to Deel’s business: 1) onboarding & compliance; 2) payroll; 3) workforce experience including local health benefits and perks

Over 90 entities, 150 countries, 120 currencies including crypto, 250 local legal experts, 9000+ customers representing over 100k workers around the world

Deel is a fully distributed company with employees based worldwide.



