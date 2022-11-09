Holler For A Huli Huli And Get A Free Feed

Feel like getting lei’d this summer? Pita Pit are making lava not war with the launch of their new limited time offer Hawaiian Huli Huli and are giving away 800 free lunches to celebrate.

Tropic like it’s hot because the first 10 customers to swing through the doors of every Pita Pit store in NZ on Monday 14th November will get the new Huli Huli pita or salad bowl on the house if they’re wearing a Hawaiian shirt and say to the Pita Pit crew in store “I’m here for the Huli Huli”.

The LTO is sure to have you at aloha - Huli Huli (meaning constantly turned as it’s cooked) glazed chicken and ham packs a sweet and smoky punch alongside crunchy lettuce, fresh cucumber, edamame beans, red onion, grilled pineapple, flavoursome feta, smashed avocado and spicy mayo, sprinkled with black sesame seeds.

From Kerikeri to Invercargill, and everywhere in between, each one of Pita Pit’s 80 stores across Aotearoa will have 10 complimentary Huli Huli pitas or salad bowls to give away when the LTO launches on November 14th. It’s first in first served so you best seas the day!

The Hawaiian Huli Huli will then be available throughout summer and customers who make any Pita Pit purchase before the end of January will go into the draw to win a Hawaiian escape for two once they scan the QR code on their receipt. Here today, gone to Maui? Maybe, if you’re lucky.

WHAT: 800 free Hawaiian Huli Huli pitas or salad bowls (10 at each Pita Pit store)

WHEN: Monday 14th November 2022

HOW: Wear a Hawaiian shirt in store and say to the Pita Pit crew “I’m here for the Huli Huli”

WHERE: Pita Pits across NZ. For a list of stores visit www.pitapit.co.nz/store-locator

About Pita Pit

Since opening the first store in Takapuna, Auckland, in 2007, Pita Pit has amassed a fanatical following. Each of the company’s 80 NZ stores offers only the best, natural fillings and ingredients sourced by local suppliers, farmers and bakers, free from artificial additives and preservatives where possible.

© Scoop Media

