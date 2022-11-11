Summer Ready: How To Prepare Your Plumbing For The Summer

You are eased into the Australian heat during Spring, a prelude to what’s about to come - the summer heat. And as summer approaches, it also means longer days, more exposure to the sun, and a significant deal of your time is spent in the great outdoors.

Summer also means additional pressure in addition to the heat wreaking havoc and leading to damage to your plumbing system. You will use your plumbing more than usual with more guests over the weekends, dishes piling up waiting to be washed, loads of laundry and more showers being taken.

Avoid encountering heavy repairs and an expensive bill with these preventive measures, and prepare your home for the Summer with these tips.

Preparing your Home Plumbing for the Summer

Clear the gutters

Water catchment is essential during Summer, and residential rainwater collection is where you catch and store the rainwater for later use. Instead of water from your plumbing, use this nonpotable water to flush your toilets, wash your cars, etc., during the dry season.

And as you know, summer storms are a known phenomenon during the summer months. A build-up of sticks, leaves and other debris due to these storms can clog your gutters and limit the amount of rainwater you can catch. Plus, the build-up of debris is as much an eye sore as they are a hazard to your home.

Furthermore, any overflow caused by clogged gutters could lead to unexpected damage to your home. And you incur additional expenses for emergency repairs.

2. Hot water system

During winter, your water heaters work twice as much to provide you with hot water to counter the cold. But no one is looking for a hot shower when it is already searingly hot. People prefer to try and cool down and wash the sweat and grime off before bed after spending a long day outdoors.

It would help if you turned down the hot water temperature but not below 60 degrees Celsius. Your water heater becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. A prime example of this is legionella which thrives and quickly proliferates in your water system with a temperature of lesser than 60 degrees Celsius.

3. Check for leaks and blockages in your toilet.

Whether you plan to host several guests for a summer getaway or spend some alone time with your family, you should take this precautionary measure. Your toilet always needs to be in its top working condition.

But toilet leaks are often a game-changer as they silently work their way into your plumbing system and incur additional costs. Use food colouring and add a few drops to the cistern water to check for any signs of a leak.

Wait 30 minutes and check for food colouring in the bowl. If you did find any, it indicates that you have a leak and your toilet needs fixing.

Also, check for any blockages. If your toilet is hard to flush or requires more time to drain or some other ways to make it work, something is probably broken inside and needs replacement.

4. Clean your showerheads

Over time, minerals in the water are collected in the showerhead, creating deposits that block the head. And may tend to forget about your showerheads, but getting rid of these deposits is easy.

Unscrew your showerheads, and wrap them in a bag with some vinegar. Allow it to soak overnight until the mineral deposits are dislodged.

5. Sump pump

Keeping your basement free of flood during winter is thanks to your sump pump. Check on your sump pump to see if it needs repair to work well during the Summer. Fill the basin with water for your sump pump to begin working.

Clean the grate at the bottom of the basin regularly. Just remove the basin where the water is placed. Also, have your sump pump inspected by a professional to ensure safety during Summer.

6. Dripping taps inside and outside your home

Check all your taps inside and outside your home. These parts of your home will increase usage during Summer, so check for leaks. Look out for water dripping from your fixtures if they are turned off or water pooling around taps.

7. Book an inspection appointment

Your home will see more baths and showers taken during Summer to keep cool. Hence, the need to ensure that your plumbing system is working in good condition.

Have a plumber examine your plumbing system to identify possible issues before it ends up damaging the entire structure. Professionals can check on your property, and it won’t take as much to call for one.

