New NZDIA National Sponsor Drives Entrants’ Success

Monday, 14 November 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards

Treading the path to success in the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) programme just became more exciting with a new national sponsor announced.

NZDIA General Manager is thrilled to welcome Trelleborg/TRS to the national sponsor family and is looking forward to working with the agricultural and industrial tyre & wheel manufacturer.

“We are delighted to welcome Trelleborg/TRS in to our family of national sponsors and partners. They are keen to get involved, build their brand in rural communities and help us drive improvements in dairy farming.”

The prestigious Awards programme drives best practice, celebrates and showcases the very best of our dairy industry.

Entrants connect, learn and grow as individuals across three categories, Dairy Trainees, Dairy Managers and Share Farmers. Farm owners are recognised through the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.

“I was intrigued to find out more about the Trelleborg brand and now know they are a substantial global organisation offering many solutions in the agricultural industry as well as many others,” says Robin.

Trelleborg acquired New Zealand tyre distributor TRS Tyre and Wheel Ltd in 2018 and also distributes the better-known Mitas brand in the dairy farming industry, used for tractors and implements are looking to expand their profile within the dairy industry and rural communities.

Robin says he was interested to hear about their drive productivity. “I was particularly interested in their load calculator and tyre optimisation program that gives optimal tyre pressure for best fuel consumption, ground pressure and longevity.”

TRS National Sales Manager Mark Prentice says Trelleborg are extremely excited to join the Dairy Industry Awards and are proud to be able to recognise and support those in the dairy industry.

“Trelleborg is the market leader in agricultural tyres and, through technology and innovative products, we are able to support farmers by increasing their productivity and reducing operating costs.”


The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, MediaWorks, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

Entries can be made online at dairyindustryawards.co.nz and are open until December 5th 2022.

The 2023 National Awards Dinner will be held at the Cordis in Auckland on Saturday May 13th 2023.

