Hospitality New Zealand Welcomes Pokie Changes, Looking Forward To Helping Craft Regulations

Friday, 18 November 2022, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) welcomes today’s changes to make pokie venue regulations clearer, stronger and more enforceable in an effort to reduce harm.

“But it’s important the crafting of the regulations is fit for purpose operationally,” says Chief Executive Julie White. “The last thing we want is more regulation for regulation’s sake.

“Hospitality NZ is willing to start work immediately with the Department of Internal Affairs on these new regulations because it’s important all the rules reduce gambling harm.

“We strongly support any moves to reduce harm caused by problem gambling, so we see most of today’s changes for class 4 venues as positive.

“Our members represent 75% of class 4 operators, and to truly address harm minimisation it’s important we have the right tools – such as resources and training – at the right time, for the right people for both those who work in the venues and for problem gamblers.

“Host care and responsibility is in our DNA, so we welcome mandatory training for staff to deal with gamblers, requirements for regular checks to identify harmful gambling, and new infringement offences for venues that don’t comply with the regulations.

“Hospitality NZ, in conjunction with the Gaming Machine Association of NZ, has developed and delivered nationwide harm minimisation training and it’s great that has been picked up and acknowledged by the Government.

“Taking that further, Hospitality NZ is currently working on developing a nationwide qualification for staff on harm minimisation, and we hope to be able to roll this out next year.

“Because our members typically face labour shortages and high turnover, it’s imperative this type of training is ongoing, and that’s what we’re working on. We’re hoping it will also help venues attract and retain staff.”

White said today’s move to strengthen sanctions was a particularly good one.

“Current settings are not fit for purpose and don’t work, and we believe there should be suspensions that close venues for a number of days. They are a very effective way to enforce good practices.

“Fines, which can currently be argued, appealed, and delayed, must be able to be instantly applied and of a fair quantum to be effective. And repeat offenders should face harsher outcomes.

“But more clarity is needed on venue design, because we need to be sure it really does help to reduce harm.

“We also welcome the full review of the Gaming Act with specific attention to the promised crackdown on online gaming, because it’s hidden and that’s where the most damage is done.”

