Vertiv Announces Highly Efficient Mid-Size Modular UPS For High-Density Applications In Australia And New Zealand

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduces the new Vertiv Liebert APM Plus, a high-density, modular, and transformer-free uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system that delivers up to 97% efficiency in double conversion mode, and up to 99% efficiency in eco-mode. Available from 50 to 500kW, the Liebert APM Plus is available today throughout Asia, including Australia and New Zealand, and India.

The Liebert APM Plus architecture is designed to optimise energy use and heat dissipation, minimising the demand and consumption of data centre air conditioning systems. The combination of these factors reduces CO2 emissions to a minimum, thus helping data centres to meet environmental compliance standards.

The Liebert APM Plus is an upgrade from the Liebert APM models, and is ideal for mid-size to large data centres in the telecom, hyperscale and colocation spaces. The Liebert APM Plus features a slimmer body at 600 millimeters, 50% smaller than the previous model without compromising on efficiency. Its smaller footprint, achieved through ultra-high density power modules, makes it ideal for providing power availability to mission-critical applications.

With its built-in FlexPower technology, the Liebert APM Plus allows for simple, fast expansion of system capacity with its modular design. Each FlexPower module combines scalable power with independent controls to auto-regulate operation, enhancing overall availability.

The Liebert APM Plus features a, hot-swappable design of most of the critical links, supporting low Mean Time To Repair. The robust UPS can also tolerate temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius with auto-derating. The system also allows for intelligent monitoring options, compatible with the Vertiv Environet Alert and the Vertiv LIFE services.

“The Liebert APM Plus design shows our commitment to providing our customers with solutions that address the changes of a rapidly growing digital ecosystem,” said Arunangshu Chattopadhyay, director of power product marketing and head of central technical support at Vertiv Asia. “With its flexible design and enhanced features, this UPS is ideal to support the availability needs of today’s customers. Additionally, the Liebert APM Plus’s small footprint makes it ideal for use in Vertiv integrated solutions such as SmartRow and SmartAisle, as well as the Liebert APT power distribution system.”

Explore more of Vertiv’s UPS solutions at www.Vertiv.com.

# # #

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Scoop Media

