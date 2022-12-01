Ambit Congratulates Finalists In NZ Compare’s Best Customer Support In Power

Tonight, at the NZ Compare Awards, New Zealand’s best products and services in power, broadband and mobile will be recognised. These Awards, now in their sixth year, are judged by industry professionals and consumers. They recognise both the individual performance of retailers but also the growing sophistication of customer service among essential services providers.

Demonstrating excellent customer service is really complex to do consistently well and efficiently, at large scale. This is doubly so in essential services. External factors, like storms or cold snaps, can impact negatively on many thousands of customers’ experience at the same time.

Ambit is proud to sponsor the Award for Best Customer Support in Power, and congratulates finalists Contact Energy, MEGATEL and Slingshot. This year’s winner will have demonstrated a commitment to providing excellent customer service in either residential or business sectors, as shown by staff training, tangible recognition from customers and of course, real improvements and business outcomes.

Customer service teams in our utilities increasingly include digital employees, who help their human colleagues manage surge events or free them up to get to the bottom of more complex queries.

Technology and innovative go to market strategies allow retailers to offer an increasingly innovative range of products. Regardless of how these exciting products are bundled, superb customer service must be at the core of their offering.

The winners in every NZ Compare category deserve their recognition, especially in the all-important People’s Choice Award.

