Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ambit Congratulates Finalists In NZ Compare’s Best Customer Support In Power

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 9:30 am
Press Release: Ambit

Tonight, at the NZ Compare Awards, New Zealand’s best products and services in power, broadband and mobile will be recognised. These Awards, now in their sixth year, are judged by industry professionals and consumers. They recognise both the individual performance of retailers but also the growing sophistication of customer service among essential services providers.

Demonstrating excellent customer service is really complex to do consistently well and efficiently, at large scale. This is doubly so in essential services. External factors, like storms or cold snaps, can impact negatively on many thousands of customers’ experience at the same time.

Ambit is proud to sponsor the Award for Best Customer Support in Power, and congratulates finalists Contact Energy, MEGATEL and Slingshot. This year’s winner will have demonstrated a commitment to providing excellent customer service in either residential or business sectors, as shown by staff training, tangible recognition from customers and of course, real improvements and business outcomes.

Customer service teams in our utilities increasingly include digital employees, who help their human colleagues manage surge events or free them up to get to the bottom of more complex queries.

Technology and innovative go to market strategies allow retailers to offer an increasingly innovative range of products. Regardless of how these exciting products are bundled, superb customer service must be at the core of their offering.

The winners in every NZ Compare category deserve their recognition, especially in the all-important People’s Choice Award.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ambit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Greenpeace: US Court Orders A Ban On Imports Of NZ Fish
A US court has ordered an immediate ban on importing several fish species from New Zealand’s inshore trawling and gillnet fisheries off the west coast of the North Island... More>>


Talbot Mills: Study Finds That Organisation’s Reputations Will Be Won Or Lost By Remote Working Policies

A study of more than 1000 New Zealanders has implications for the reputations of organisations currently assessing how, where and when their employees should be working, and for attracting new employees... More>>


Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>




Statistics: New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise
The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 