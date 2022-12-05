Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PSDI Convenes Pacific Competition Law Officials Ahead Of International Cartel Law Workshop

Monday, 5 December 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (5 December 2022)—Competition law enforcement officials from across the Pacific region will assemble in Auckland with support from the Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI) for a roundtable discussion ahead of the International Competition Network (ICN)’s Cartel Workshop 2022.

The ICN Cartel Workshop, to be held 6-8 December, brings together competition law enforcement bodies from around the world to share best practice and discuss cartel detection, investigation, and enforcement methods. The workshop theme for 2022 is “Responding to a Changing World”.


At the request of the New Zealand Commerce Commission, PSDI has this year sponsored the ICN Cartel Workshop participation of competition law officials from Kiribati, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Tonga.


“When businesses agree to act together instead of competing, consumers ultimately suffer through higher prices, less innovation, and lower product quality,” PSDI Competition and Consumer Protection Expert Terry Reid said. “PSDI is pleased to support Pacific governments to maintain effective competition frameworks, which generate lower prices and wider consumer choice.”


PSDI will also host a half-day Pacific Cartel Law Roundtable on 5 December for Pacific islands participants, focusing on regional developments.


The roundtable will explore recent cartel law reform in the Pacific; cartel law exceptions related to COVID-19 and climate change; immunity and cooperation; criminal enforcement; transnational cartels; and interagency cooperation.


PSDI is an Asian Development Bank (ADB) technical assistance program undertaken in partnership with the Governments of Australia and New Zealand. PSDI supports ADB's 14 Pacific developing member countries to improve the enabling environment for business and to achieve inclusive, private sector-led economic growth.


ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.
 

