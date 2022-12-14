Young Kiwis Helping Make KiwiSaver Advice Accessible As Part Of National Capital's Internship Program

As Jarnah Turner and Rory Goodchap began their three-month internship program at National Capital, a financial advice company helping people sort out their KiwiSaver accounts, they had a feeling it would not be a ‘regular’ internship. Being told on their first day that they were now part of National Capital’s mission to help a million Kiwis become financially secure was quite the responsibility.

Jarnah, completing her Bachelor of Finance, was always interested in becoming a Financial Adviser, so this was the ideal opportunity. "National Capital stood out to me as an organisation with ambitions of helping millions of kiwis become financially secure". Amongst Jarnah's goals to help others is completing her private pilot's licence. With a passion for aerobatics and dynamic and challenging environments, Jarnah has "been cleared for take-off on the internship flight path!

Rory came on board with a desire to get into working with purpose. A past intern told Rory about the nature of the position and its opportunities to work in the company. Performing necessary tasks and taking leadership opportunities, "interns rarely get this level of expectation and commitment," he said. Rory is coming to the final year of his Bachelor of Management Studies (Hons), majoring in Marketing and Finance at Waikato University. It is one thing to build a world-class system to help kiwis become financially secure and another to reach 1 million. Rory's marketing skills will be an asset during his time in the program.

National Capital has provided opportunities for internships since 2019. Having established relationships with several of NZ's best universities, the company continues to be impressed by the quality of both kiwis and international students applying for the program. Interns like Jarnah and Rory provide valuable time and energy towards building more educational resources and greater access to personalised KiwiSaver advice in New Zealand. They also help in sharing updates and information on the 30+ KiwiSaver Providers so that Kiwis can make an educated decision on where to invest.

National Capital's director Clive Fernandes has ambitious goals for the company and the individuals that make up the team. Fernandes says, "Our intern whanau are a huge part of our development as a company, to whom I'm incredibly grateful."

Fernandes continues "Our interns offer insight and valuable thinking around various communities and populations of Aotearoa, whom we seek to serve. They also bring energy and passion into our dynamic and driven team".

When Fernandes refers to whanau, he means it. The company has stayed connected with all of its past interns (30+ and counting). Many of them have gone into sought-after roles in the industry, and a few are now employed in National Capital. "We are always pleased to hear about the ongoing successes of past interns as they shape their careers, and we are honoured to have been a small part of their journey".

National Capital primarily give KiwiSaver advice. They seek to help educate and guide Kiwis navigating investment decisions around KiwiSaver. For more than 1500 Kiwis, National Capital offers guidance and insight on their investing behaviours, volatility tolerance and planning for retirement. As world events unfold and the financial markets respond, National Capital continues to see the benefits of evidence-based advice, education and planning for their clients.

"It takes a team to offer our services, and Jarnah and Rory contribute in a significant way helping us reach more kiwis, supporting them to make confident KiwiSaver decisions," said Fernandes.

