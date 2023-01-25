Auckland Business Chamber Survey Reveals Auckland Business Backs Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Back-to-basics Agenda

Releasing the latest survey results of members before hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning with the new Prime Minister, Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber, says 78% of Auckland businesses don’t want more “transformational” policies.

“Business has spoken and the message for the Government is clear. It’s time to focus on the basics that restore business confidence: tackling crime, curbing inflation, reducing the cost of living, and relaxing immigration settings. Not one business surveyed wants the Prime Minister to maintain the status quo,” says Simon.

And while Chris Hipkins has struck a welcome business friendly tone, he still has convincing to do. 36% expect the Prime Minister to pursue a more economic, business-focused agenda, but the same amount do not.

The survey shows the business community wants the Prime Minister to abandon controversial policies like the TVNZ-RNZ merger, the compulsory unemployment insurance scheme, Three Waters, and Fair Pay Agreements.

“Auckland businesses want stability and certainty with 75% of respondents expecting New Zealand to hit a recession this year. One of the key things Chris Hipkins must do is inject confidence back into the economy and deliver a business-focused agenda that installs hope for kiwi business in the face of global economic uncertainty,” says Simon.

Simon Bridges will host the Prime Minister’s first Auckland business meeting at the Auckland Business Chamber with key business leaders this Thursday morning.

