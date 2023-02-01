Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kaitaki Making Progress On Return To Service

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:40 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

Kaitaki is making progress on its return to service, Interislander Executive General Manager Walter Rushbrook says.

“The fault that caused a loss of power on Saturday has been identified and is in the process of being fixed.

“The root cause was a fault in the ship’s engine cooling system.

“As is common in ships, there is one water cooling system which is connected to all four of the main ship engines and also to the engines that run the generators for electricity.

“A leak occurred in a connection that is part of the cooling system, which resulted in a loss of pressure.

“Sensors in each of the engines detected the reduction in pressure and the engines automatically shut down to protect them from overheating.

“The crew rapidly isolated the fault and were able to restore power to the ship.

“The connection has been repaired and all other components of the cooling system have been checked and tested.

“Safety is our number one priority and we will not resume sailing until we are certain it is safe to do so.

“The ship will not return to service until Lloyds Register Class Society - an independent third party - has inspected the ship and issued an assurance report to Interislander and Maritime New Zealand. We are working closely with Maritime New Zealand and Lloyds.

“We appreciate this has been hugely disruptive for our customers at one of the busiest times of the year. We are working on a plan to re-introduce the Kaitaki as soon as possible later this week.

“We will be undertaking sea trials and initially it will carry only freight before returning to normal service.

“We will confirm the timeframes for this as soon as we are able.

“The disruption has resulted in a backlog of passengers and freight, and we are working to clear this as quickly as possible. Some other sailings have been rescheduled and extra sailings have been added.

“When space becomes available we are posting updates via our Facebook page.

“Our Contact Centre is experiencing very high call volumes and there are long wait times. We have asked customers to use our website to make bookings or cancellations.

“All those affected have been notified individually.

“We apologise again for the impact this disruption has had on people’s plans and we are exploring every option to relieve the situation.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 