Update On Auckland Flights

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport

Further to our update at 1pm today, Air New Zealand wishes to advise that all domestic flights in and out of Auckland have been cancelled for the remainder of today (14 February). This is expected to affect around 55 flights.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan says the strength and direction of winds at Auckland Airport are making it challenging to service aircraft, and it would be unsafe for our people to continue to operate in these conditions.

International flights are still operating at this stage. These are able to operate because the international terminal is more sheltered from winds, however, the airline will be monitoring wind gusts closely and will reassess if conditions change.

With forecast strong winds for the remainder of the day, customers are warned to expect ongoing disruption and delays.

Although Air New Zealand plans to resume scheduled services from tomorrow, there will be challenges.

"Today's disruptions mean tomorrow will begin without all aircraft and crew in the locations required. We can also expect ongoing weather challenges, so we're asking customers to please bear with us -our people are doing everything they can."

Customers are advised to change their flight or put it into credit via the Air New Zealand app.

