Three New Electric Buses For Auckland Fleet

Monday, 27 February 2023, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Transdev

The three new Yutong E13s have started running on Transdev's Howick and Eastern services across Auckland on routes 70 and 72.

Transdev New Zealand Chief Officer Peter Lensink said Transdev's ebus fleet was now 16 adding to the 10 electric buses already running on the fully electric Metlink Airport Express in Wellington.

"Transdev is proud to be partnering with Auckland Transport and local bus supplier JW Group for this latest delivery, supporting sustainable public transport in Auckland," Mr Lensink said.

“Locally and globally, we back greener transport fleets which are better for communities, customers and provides greater job opportunities.

“Our goal is to help New Zealand cut emissions in half by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager of Metro Services Darek Koper said the new buses were another step in the right direction to decarbonise all of Auckland’s public transport.

“It’s great for these communities to have these three new buses - offering improved air quality and reduced noise," Mr Koper said.

"It’s just a much more pleasant experience for everyone when one of these cleaner buses goes past.”

JW Group General Manager Jo Crickett said the JW Group was excited to add to the Transdev fleet with another three full electric Yutong E13’s.

“We are privileged to receive the return business and confidence in our product and service and look forward to continuing the strong relationship into the future as we all seek to do our bit in decarbonisation of the NZ fleet."

Transdev's Howick and Eastern General Manager Sheryll Otway said her team had already had some good feedback about the new vehicles.

“Newer, cleaner and quieter vehicles is just one way our team is serving our Auckland community better,” Ms Otway said.

“We'll continue working together with our partners and hope to bring more electric vehicles into the network soon."

The new buses will run across Auckland from the CBD, to Botany, Panmure, Ellerslie, Greenland and Newmarket.

