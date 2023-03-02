Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Help Wanted: Biggest Constraint On Canterbury Economy

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 8:21 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

New research shows New Zealand’s need for workers will outstrip supply by a quarter of a million people by 2048, says the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, part of the BusinessNZ Network.

A new report commissioned by the BusinessNZ Network, "The Future of Workforce Supply" - Sense Partners’ shows that without policy changes, our tightest labour market ever, will only get tighter.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson says "this report reinforces what we have been hearing across our membership and the Canterbury business community and underscores that we simply have no slack in our labour market".

"In our latest Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey, for the third quarter in a row, the number one issue creating a barrier to performance, growth, and productivity, was labour market constraints".

"We are no longer just competing with Australia for talent, we are now in a global war for talent and New Zealand’s labour shortage, after two years of border closures, is the most intense in the OECD.

While there has been an important focus on growing local talent and skills, this report demonstrates that this is simply not enough.

"We are now in a position where inaction is not an option. The labour market will not correct itself. As our ageing population retires from the workforce and we rebuild our economy, there is no doubt that we prioritise immigration to boost the economy."

We know from previous experience in Canterbury, particularly post the Christchurch rebuild, that the diversity of skills, experience and networks that migrants bring, make a strong contribution to our communities working alongside local skills to help New Zealand businesses flourish."

Besides immigration, the report demonstrates additional measures for Government to chart a favourable course out of this crisis. For example, increasing participation and employment of Māori, Pasifika, women, and older people, to help close the workforce gap and making capital investment in labour-saving technology simpler and more accessible, particularly for small business who often find accessing finance challenging.

"Businesses want to be part of the solution and look forward to engaging and working with the Government to urgently address current constraints that are hampering our economic recovery, to ensure we’re getting the skills we need, where they’re needed."

The full report by SensePartners can be found on the BusinessNZ website (https://businessnz.org.nz/).

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Help Wanted: Quarter-million Worker Shortfall By 2048
New research shows New Zealand’s need for workers will outstrip supply by a quarter of a million people by 2048, BusinessNZ says... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2023 – Weathering The Storm
The Reserve Bank’s past efforts to tighten monetary policy will really come home to roost this year, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview. “Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling onto much higher interest rates... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>


Statistics: New Home Consents Down For January
There were 2,777 new homes consented in January 2023, down 2.0 percent compared with January 2022, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: January 2023

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 