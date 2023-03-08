Black Ferns Welcomed Onboard Air New Zealand With New Partnership

Air New Zealand is taking rugby to new heights as it welcomes the Black Ferns to the Air New Zealand whānau and renews its partnership with the All Blacks.

The partnership with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) includes both the Black Ferns and All Blacks, and runs until the end of 2023 to support the promotion of New Zealand rugby on the world stage.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says AirNewZealand is honoured to work together to help promote women's rugby in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world.

“We’re delighted about teaming up with the Black Ferns to become their official airline. The Black Ferns are one of the most successful women's rugby teams in the world. They captured the hearts of the nation as we felt overwhelming pride with their incredible win at the Rugby World Cup last year, showcasing great grit and skill on the field.”

Air New Zealand is also proud to be supporting the boys in black as they take on the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

“The All Blacks and Air New Zealand have always shared the goal of being the absolute best at what we do and are both training hard to be better than ever before,” says Ms Geraghty.

“As the official airline of the All Blacks, we’ve had the privilege of being a part of their journey for 20 years. We have been a long-time supporter of rugby in New Zealand and look forward to continuing this partnership and supporting the team as they strive for success.

“Rugby is more than just a sport in New Zealand – it is a part of our culture and our identity. It brings people together, unites communities, is a source of pride and inspiration for all New Zealanders. Through our partnership with these two great teams, we aim to promote rugby and inspire future generations of players and fans.”

NZR CEO Mark Robinson says NZR is excited to have Air New Zealand as the official airline for both the Black Ferns and the All Blacks.

“Air New Zealand has been passionate about supporting and promoting rugby and the black jersey, nationally and globally for the last 20 years. We are looking forward to this partnership continuing through the support of the Black Ferns and All Blacks, and to Air New Zealand joining New Zealand Rugby in promoting the growth of the women’s game across New Zealand and abroad.”

© Scoop Media

