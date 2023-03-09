Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer NZ Reveals Who Is Top Of The Shops

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 6:02 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ has revealed the results from its latest retailer survey and which stores have won its People's Choice award.

The winners are:

  • 100% Appliances
  • Heathcote Appliances
  • Mitre 10
  • Apple Store
  • 2degrees Store

Gemma Rasmussen, head of research and advocacy, said People’s Choice awards were given to businesses who had the most satisfied customers in Consumer NZ’s survey.

“100% Appliances has taken out our People’s Choice award for the eighth time. Our survey has shown, yet again, this retailer provides continuously great customer service,” Rasmussen said.

At the other end of the spectrum, The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery are failing to keep customers very satisfied.

“People are particularly disappointed with the limited selection of small appliances, home tech and computing products available at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery.”

Shopper satisfaction

The watchdog found overall shopper satisfaction was lower than in previous years.

“2022 was the year shoppers headed back instore for an in-person shopping experience,” Rasmussen said.

“Shoppers have higher expectations now the worst of the pandemic challenges seem to have passed. In general, retailers do not seem to be reaching these higher expectations.”

Consumer’s latest sentiment tracker data shows 67% of New Zealanders have changed their spending habits over the past three months – with 90% of those respondents becoming more mindful about where they spend their money.

“Because of the cost-of-living issues, people are looking out for deals and discounts when they shop.”

Although more people are shopping in-store, overall satisfaction levels were higher among online shoppers.

“Online shoppers are more satisfied than instore shoppers. They are happier with the price they pay and the range and availability of products at their fingertips than instore shoppers.”

Product shortages and delivery delays are a frequent frustration for New Zealanders – especially when shopping for appliances and furnishings.

Consumer’s sentiment tracker data shows, in the past three months, 53% of New Zealanders have experienced product shortages and 37% have experienced delivery delays. Back in 2016, Consumer’s surveying found just 23% of people experienced delivery delays.

“Our survey shows that, as well as price, great customer service really matters to New Zealanders.

“Young people tend to gravitate towards stores offering specials and discounts. Whereas customer service, like knowledgeable and friendly staff, becomes more important as shoppers increase in age.”

