Just A Hop, Skip And A Jump Across The Ditch! Air New Zealand To Resume Sunshine Coast Flights

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will resume its seasonal direct services between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast of Australia from 25 June 2023.

Flying three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and departing Auckland at 9:10am, customers can be kicking back on the beach by lunchtime.

Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul Airline Jeremy O’Brien says the route is always popular for Kiwis looking for a winter getaway to the beautiful Sunshine Coast.

“We’ve always seen great success on this route, and we expect this season to be no different. Running from 25 June 2023 to 15 October 2023, the flights will be operated on our A320/A321 aircraft and are on sale now.

“The incredible beaches, rich food culture and laid-back nature is the perfect place for Kiwis to unwind. Couples, families or even solo travelers are guaranteed to have a great time – there’s something to do for everyone.

“Likewise, it makes travel for those visiting New Zealand from the Sunshine Coast much easier. With more than 360,000 people residing on the Sunshine Coast, a holiday to New Zealand to enjoy our ski season or to visit whānau and friends is much more accessible now we have the direct services back in the skies”.

Air New Zealand flies to nine destinations around Australia including Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide, Cairns, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

“Australia is an important market for Air New Zealand, we’re thrilled to be able to restart these seasonal services. The Aussie region makes up more than 20% of our network with over 2.6 million customers flying across the ditch pre-Covid. We look forward to continuing to offer them multiple gateways into and out of the country,” says Mr O’Brien.


The schedule is as follows:

Fight  Departing  Day Time  Arriving  Time  
NZ169 Auckland Wed, Fri, Sun 9:10am  Sunshine Coast 11.10am* 
NZ168 Sunshine Coast Wed, Fri, Sun 12.40pm* Auckland 5.50pm 

*Please note departure and arrival times change from 24 September 2023 (NZ169 10.10am arrival/NZ168 11.40am departure)

