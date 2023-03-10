Industry And Government Set To Collaborate To Boost Screen Workforce

Toi Mai, the Workforce Development Council for the creative, cultural, recreation and technology sectors, is seeking feedback on how to address the current mismatch between the screen (Toi Pāho) sector workforce requirements and vocational education provision.

Toi Mai has today released ten recommendations for industry and provider feedback as part of a major review of the vocational education needs of the ‘below-the-line’ production workforce that makes up the majority of Toi Pāho jobs.

The recommendations are contained in Te Wao Nui o Toi, a workforce development plan published by Toi Mai and Assurity Consulting following nine months’ of research, data analysis, interviews and sector consultation.

The research revealed a range of challenges in attracting, training and developing the Toi Pāho workforce, including the low visibility of below-the-line production work opportunities and vocational training pathways into these roles, a misalignment between current training and sector needs, and a lack of understanding of the value of these roles, particularly within Māori and other underserved communities.

“Our film, television content and interactive media is in high demand in Aotearoa and internationally, but our ability to meet that demand is being hampered by a shortage of skilled below-the-line workers” says Dr Claire Robinson, Te Tumu o Toi Chief Executive, Toi Mai.

“Like many parts of the creative sector, Toi Pāho has never had an Industry Training Organisation (ITO) to coordinate its vocational training and workforce needs. This means the sector has missed out on the benefits of nationally appropriate qualification products, work-based apprenticeships and other formal training schemes that other critical sectors of the economy have access to.

“Developing a well-trained, Aotearoa-based production crew pool will add enormous value across the country. By creating a ‘set-ready’ local workforce, Toi Pāho will be well positioned for sustainable growth to help the economy make a strong recovery from the negative impacts of the global pandemic.

“We encourage everyone in the industry to read the report and have their say on what will make a positive difference for the industry workforce,” says Dr Robinson.

Te Wao Nui o Toi sets strategic goals and highlights potential areas for industry collaboration with the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and other agencies to better align vocational training and education, address the current challenges identified by the industry and support the sector for it to thrive.

Industry and provider feedback will inform an action plan that sees industry, vocational education providers and government working together to support a sustainable, inclusive, diverse and thriving Toi Pāho workforce.

Consultation on the plan is open until 10 April 2023. This feedback will inform the final recommendations and advice to the TEC, MBIE and other agencies, and an action plan and roadmap will be created to align industry and workforce training to 2032.

