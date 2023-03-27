Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Tech Sector Companies Critical Lever For The Future Of Work

Monday, 27 March 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Paua Interface

A higher proportion of Māori technology workforces are grown within Māori-owned companies than anywhere else, according to the first ever Toi Hangarau: A Report on Māori-owned Technology Companies 2023.


The 107-page report showcases an ecosystem of startups through to mature companies, and their funders and investors who want to grow Māori tech workforces on-the-job.


“Growing skills inside these companies is working but the companies need more support from government and funders to scale, and to help the country meet its future workforce and economic goals,” says the report’s founder and CEO of Pāua Interface Robyn Kamira (Te Rarawa).

Toi Hangarau brings business, financial, workforce, economic, environmental and cultural information into one place, providing detailed benchmark data, analysis and insights on Māori-owned technology companies.


The 72 companies included in the report employ 1,310 people across Aotearoa with an average of just over 18 staff. A detailed survey of 16 of the Toi Hangarau companies shows they employ an average of 32% Māori staff – and 22% of those are technology workers compared to just 4% Māori in the country’s overall IT workforce.

Toi Hangarau takes a deep dive into the top nine earners of the 72 sharing their revenue ranges, markets, and alignment with global technology trends. These larger companies earned between $5m and $73m last year and most operate internationally. Together they employ almost 400 staff.


“We intend for Toi Hangarau to be a regular benchmark for Māori-owned tech companies, and to help their owners, funders and investors get a clear view on how they can invest wisely for high-value returns,” says Kamira.


The report makes recommendations to investors and funders on how they can support Māori tech companies to succeed, build their workforces, and make significant impacts in the country’s economy.


To access the full report, visit www.toihangarau.nz

Corporate partner sponsors and funders:
• Pāua Interface Ltd (primary sponsor)
• Angel Investors Association of New Zealand
• Auckland Council | The Southern Initiative
• Catalyst Cloud
• Google NZ
• Microsoft NZ
• Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment
• Ngāti Tamaterā Treaty Settlement Trust
• NZTech
• PwC NZ
• Te Matarau
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Paua Interface on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 