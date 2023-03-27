Māori Tech Sector Companies Critical Lever For The Future Of Work

A higher proportion of Māori technology workforces are grown within Māori-owned companies than anywhere else, according to the first ever Toi Hangarau: A Report on Māori-owned Technology Companies 2023.



The 107-page report showcases an ecosystem of startups through to mature companies, and their funders and investors who want to grow Māori tech workforces on-the-job.



“Growing skills inside these companies is working but the companies need more support from government and funders to scale, and to help the country meet its future workforce and economic goals,” says the report’s founder and CEO of Pāua Interface Robyn Kamira (Te Rarawa).

Toi Hangarau brings business, financial, workforce, economic, environmental and cultural information into one place, providing detailed benchmark data, analysis and insights on Māori-owned technology companies.



The 72 companies included in the report employ 1,310 people across Aotearoa with an average of just over 18 staff. A detailed survey of 16 of the Toi Hangarau companies shows they employ an average of 32% Māori staff – and 22% of those are technology workers compared to just 4% Māori in the country’s overall IT workforce.

Toi Hangarau takes a deep dive into the top nine earners of the 72 sharing their revenue ranges, markets, and alignment with global technology trends. These larger companies earned between $5m and $73m last year and most operate internationally. Together they employ almost 400 staff.



“We intend for Toi Hangarau to be a regular benchmark for Māori-owned tech companies, and to help their owners, funders and investors get a clear view on how they can invest wisely for high-value returns,” says Kamira.



The report makes recommendations to investors and funders on how they can support Māori tech companies to succeed, build their workforces, and make significant impacts in the country’s economy.



To access the full report, visit www.toihangarau.nz

Corporate partner sponsors and funders:

• Pāua Interface Ltd (primary sponsor)

• Angel Investors Association of New Zealand

• Auckland Council | The Southern Initiative

• Catalyst Cloud

• Google NZ

• Microsoft NZ

• Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment

• Ngāti Tamaterā Treaty Settlement Trust

• NZTech

• PwC NZ

• Te Matarau



© Scoop Media

