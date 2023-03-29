Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams.

Air New Zealand Chief People Officer Nikki Dines says the airline is continuing to ramp up operations to meet growing demand, and a critical part of this is rebuilding its airports team.

“I’m pleased that we’re continuing to welcome more people to our whānau and that we’re in a position to invest further in our people.”

“It’s not just new employees that will benefit from this change. We’re giving our current staff the choice to either keep their current pay structure, with an increased hourly rate and weekend penalty rates or switch over to a new rolled up rate, starting from $30 per hour.

“For those looking to join, this is an amazing opportunity to be part of something special. The Air New Zealand whānau is your family away from home. At Air New Zealand, we work hard to ensure our people are offered the same care as we offer our customers.”


As well as increasing entry level rates, annual pay increases are provided to all airport employees, along with opportunities to gain more skills and access further pay increases.

Over the next 13-month period from 1 March 2023 to 31 March 2024, airport workers across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will receive a pay rise of between 9.5% and 26%.


“We’re looking to attract diverse, talented people who will not only help our business grow, but also have a deep desire to help us do what we do best – keep friends and family connected.


“And we want to help them kick-start their careers and life experience through opportunities to grow their skills and access fantastic travel benefits.”

Anyone interested in building their career in a unique, exciting industry can apply online on the Air New Zealand Careers site - careers.airnz.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 