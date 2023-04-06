Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Easter Call To Socialise

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality NZ is calling on people to take advantage of the long Easter weekend to go out to socialise with family and friends, before an early shift in hospitality to winter hours.

Easter marks the end of the summer season for hospitality, but this year the rising cost of doing business, and staff shortages, will force many hospitality businesses to quickly shift to winter hours.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says the industry is geared up to offer a great weekend of socialising, entertainment, and experiences.

“We’re open and ready to help people have a lovely time this Easter, however they want to mark the occasion and the holiday.

“Our people will be welcoming, enthusiastic and keen to ensure you have a good time,”” White says.

White acknowledges that customers may notice some limits, created by staff shortages and high costs of doing business.

“If you’re going out, it will pay to book ahead, and will help to be patient.

“Everyone is aware of the staff shortages and high costs, and we are still waiting for Government action to alleviate these.

“Until then, hospitality and accommodation will continue to do its best to serve Kiwis getting out and about this long weekend.”

