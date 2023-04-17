Vertiv Recognised As 2022 Company Of The Year By Frost & Sullivan In Asia-Pacific Data Centre Power Solutions Industry

Auckland [April 17, 2023] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has been recognised as Asia-Pacific Data Centre Power Solutions Industry 2022 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognises companies that exemplify visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company.

“Frost & Sullivan acknowledges that Vertiv’s global business infrastructure adds immense value to its brand image and testifies to its offerings’ exclusivity. With a solid regional and international presence, the company efficiently delivers local market-centred, global quality solutions and quickly meets customer needs. The accessibility of engineering and support staff locally represents Vertiv’s commitment to outstanding customer ownership and service experiences in all regions,” said Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Vertiv designs, manufactures and supports solutions that enable reliable and efficient management of critical digital equipment. The portfolio is regularly refreshed with upgraded and new offerings, in an effort to align solutions with changing customer needs. In 2022, the company expanded its power distribution portfolio with Vertiv Powerbar iMPB, a modular busbar system for seamless, on-demand power upgrades in different data centre environments – an addition made possible by the 2021 acquisition of E+I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.

The company also introduced its Vertiv Liebert APM Plus uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, designed to minimise energy utilisation and carbon dioxide emissions. This high-density, modular, and transformer-free UPS provides up to 97% power efficiency in double conversion mode and up to 99% efficiency in eco-mode. Furthermore, in June 2022, the company launched the Vertiv Geist rack transfer switch (RTS), a new product line that allows redundant power delivery to single-corded devices.

Frost & Sullivan recognised five principles that Vertiv follows in the development and delivery of its offerings: high efficiency, high reliability, low impact, low touch, and circular economy. Vertiv produces critical infrastructure power, thermal management, and IT management products, enabling users to conserve their space, water, and energy consumption. The company also works with customers on data centre designs and system architectures to match their sustainability goals.

Frost & Sullivan stated that they believe Vertiv is well-positioned to drive the data centre power solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

“We are deeply honoured by this recognition from Frost & Sullivan,” said Anand Sanghi, president, ASI (Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and India) at Vertiv. “Our research and development team is laser-focused on developing solutions that excel on technology innovation to help our customers address their ever-evolving data centre challenges.”

© Scoop Media

