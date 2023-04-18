Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

QV CostBuilder Construction Data Now Supported In RIB CostX

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 9:43 am
Press Release: Quotable Value New Zealand

Quotable Value (QV) is pleased to announce a new partnership with RIB Software that will allow CostX users to access QV CostBuilder’s vast library of regularly updated construction costs.

QV CostBuilder is Aotearoa New Zealand’s most comprehensive subscription-based building cost platform, with a database of more than 60,000 rates across six regions - including Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. It covers everything from the building costs per square metre for a range of buildings, to cost planning and detailed rates, and much more.

RIB CostX provides cost estimating and takeoff solutions that help quantity surveyors, developers, contractors, sub-contractors and more, determine material quantities and create reports. Now its NZ-based users will be able to access QV CostBuilder’s data via a subscription within the software for direct application into cost plans, automating future price updates.

QV CostBuilder quantity surveyor (FNZIQS, Reg. QS) Martin Bisset said: "Whether you’re working on a new build, fit-out or refurbishment, you can price, analyse or amend your estimates with QV CostBuilder’s wealth of regularly updated building costs. Our data library will give CostX users an even richer, more comprehensive user experience, saving time when price pressure is front of mind."

CostX Pacific Sales Director Penny Dolton also commented: "QV CostBuilder is used by companies throughout New Zealand to manage their construction costs so we are delighted to be able to make this content available to our NZ users. Here at RIB we are passionate about continuing to deliver value for our clients, and our QV CostBuilder support is yet another reason why RIB CostX is the leading estimating solution for the NZ construction industry."

QV Chief Revenue Officer Nigel Dasler added: "Powered by New Zealand's leading valuation and property services company, QV CostBuilder is the country’s most comprehensive subscription-based building cost platform. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with RIB. Together, we are supporting the industry, delivering confidence by making this wealth of construction data available to CostX users."

Companies interested in licencing QV CostBuilder libraries for use in RIB CostX can click here to submit an enquiry.

Click here to learn more about CostBuilder or email qvcostbuilder@qv.co.nz if you have any enquiries.

About QV

Quotable Value (QV) is New Zealand’s largest valuation and property services company, with the reach and expertise to help businesses, local government, and the public at large make smarter decisions across all sectors of the property ecosystem - both here and in NSW, Australia.

We offer independent and extensive rating valuations and market valuations, research, property management and other property-related services and solutions, with a particular focus on our customers’ aspirations and challenges.

QV is a proud State Owned Enterprise.

About RIB Group

Driven by disruptive digital technologies and trends, RIB Software’s primary purpose is to propel the industry forward and make engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable.

Through their 60-year industry experience and truly global footprint of over 550,000 users and 2,700 talents, their vision is to transform their business into a global powerhouse providing innovative software solutions to their core markets - putting their customers at the heart of everything they do.

Managing the entire build lifecycle, from plan to construction, their powerful portfolio of software solutions are driven by industry expertise, experience and best practice. Their solutions connect people, processes, and data across the entire building lifecycle, helping customers complete projects on budget, on time and to quality, while reducing their carbon footprint.

RIB Software is a proud member of Schneider Electric.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Quotable Value New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: First Months Of The Year Show Challenges For Retailers
A mixed performance in the first three months, and end of the summer peak season has produced mixed results across the retail sector. This represents a challenging start to the year says Retail NZs latest Retail Radar report... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>



Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 