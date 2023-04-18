QV CostBuilder Construction Data Now Supported In RIB CostX

Quotable Value (QV) is pleased to announce a new partnership with RIB Software that will allow CostX users to access QV CostBuilder’s vast library of regularly updated construction costs.

QV CostBuilder is Aotearoa New Zealand’s most comprehensive subscription-based building cost platform, with a database of more than 60,000 rates across six regions - including Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. It covers everything from the building costs per square metre for a range of buildings, to cost planning and detailed rates, and much more.

RIB CostX provides cost estimating and takeoff solutions that help quantity surveyors, developers, contractors, sub-contractors and more, determine material quantities and create reports. Now its NZ-based users will be able to access QV CostBuilder’s data via a subscription within the software for direct application into cost plans, automating future price updates.

QV CostBuilder quantity surveyor (FNZIQS, Reg. QS) Martin Bisset said: "Whether you’re working on a new build, fit-out or refurbishment, you can price, analyse or amend your estimates with QV CostBuilder’s wealth of regularly updated building costs. Our data library will give CostX users an even richer, more comprehensive user experience, saving time when price pressure is front of mind."

CostX Pacific Sales Director Penny Dolton also commented: "QV CostBuilder is used by companies throughout New Zealand to manage their construction costs so we are delighted to be able to make this content available to our NZ users. Here at RIB we are passionate about continuing to deliver value for our clients, and our QV CostBuilder support is yet another reason why RIB CostX is the leading estimating solution for the NZ construction industry."

QV Chief Revenue Officer Nigel Dasler added: "Powered by New Zealand's leading valuation and property services company, QV CostBuilder is the country’s most comprehensive subscription-based building cost platform. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with RIB. Together, we are supporting the industry, delivering confidence by making this wealth of construction data available to CostX users."

Companies interested in licencing QV CostBuilder libraries for use in RIB CostX can click here to submit an enquiry.

Click here to learn more about CostBuilder or email qvcostbuilder@qv.co.nz if you have any enquiries.

About QV

Quotable Value (QV) is New Zealand’s largest valuation and property services company, with the reach and expertise to help businesses, local government, and the public at large make smarter decisions across all sectors of the property ecosystem - both here and in NSW, Australia.

We offer independent and extensive rating valuations and market valuations, research, property management and other property-related services and solutions, with a particular focus on our customers’ aspirations and challenges.

QV is a proud State Owned Enterprise.

About RIB Group

Driven by disruptive digital technologies and trends, RIB Software’s primary purpose is to propel the industry forward and make engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable.

Through their 60-year industry experience and truly global footprint of over 550,000 users and 2,700 talents, their vision is to transform their business into a global powerhouse providing innovative software solutions to their core markets - putting their customers at the heart of everything they do.

Managing the entire build lifecycle, from plan to construction, their powerful portfolio of software solutions are driven by industry expertise, experience and best practice. Their solutions connect people, processes, and data across the entire building lifecycle, helping customers complete projects on budget, on time and to quality, while reducing their carbon footprint.

RIB Software is a proud member of Schneider Electric.

