Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Five Partners Honoured In Best Lawyers 2024 Awards

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 9:46 pm
Press Release: Wynn Williams

Wynn Williams is delighted to announce five Partners have been recognised in the Best Lawyers in New Zealand 2024 awards:

  • Ash Hill, Managing Partner (Corporate Advisory & Transactions)
  • Amanda Douglas (Dispute Resolution, Employment)
  • Philip Maw (Environment & Planning and Local Government)
  • Richard Hern (Dispute Resolution, Insurance)
  • Stephen Lowe (Corporate Advisory & Transactions)

The Best Lawyers in New Zealand Awards honour the talent of outstanding lawyers across the country. Honours are afforded as a result of peer review.

Hayley Buckley, Chair of Wynn Williams’ Board and Partner, says recognition by Best Lawyers is testament to these Partners’ outstanding professional abilities and the high regard in which they are held by their peers.

“To have this number of our Partners acknowledged by these awards across several of our core practice areas is an incredible achievement and demonstrates the Firm’s strong reputation in the market.”

This accolade follows the recent announcement about the promotion of 11 lawyers across the Firm.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wynn Williams on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ABC: Consumers Facing Significant Increase In Beer, Wine And Spirits Excise Tax
The year just got more challenging for producers, hospitality businesses and consumers of beer, wines and spirits with the announcement that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 6.7%... More>>

Consumer NZ: Smaller Banks Are Outperforming Larger Players When It Comes To Customer Satisfaction
The results of Consumer NZ’s banking satisfaction survey are in, and yet again the smaller players are outperforming the big banks when it comes to customer service and satisfaction... More>>

OliverShaw: New Research Shows New Zealand’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair Share Of Tax
New independent research shows that high-wealth individuals pay more tax on average and represent a higher proportion of the total tax take than may previously have been thought... More>>




Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 