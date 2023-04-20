Five Partners Honoured In Best Lawyers 2024 Awards

Wynn Williams is delighted to announce five Partners have been recognised in the Best Lawyers in New Zealand 2024 awards:

Ash Hill, Managing Partner (Corporate Advisory & Transactions)

Amanda Douglas (Dispute Resolution, Employment)

Philip Maw (Environment & Planning and Local Government)

Richard Hern (Dispute Resolution, Insurance)

Stephen Lowe (Corporate Advisory & Transactions)

The Best Lawyers in New Zealand Awards honour the talent of outstanding lawyers across the country. Honours are afforded as a result of peer review.

Hayley Buckley, Chair of Wynn Williams’ Board and Partner, says recognition by Best Lawyers is testament to these Partners’ outstanding professional abilities and the high regard in which they are held by their peers.

“To have this number of our Partners acknowledged by these awards across several of our core practice areas is an incredible achievement and demonstrates the Firm’s strong reputation in the market.”

This accolade follows the recent announcement about the promotion of 11 lawyers across the Firm.

