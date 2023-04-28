First Table Appoints Casey Eden As Global Sales Head

Queenstown, New Zealand - First Table is thrilled to announce the appointment of Casey Eden as its new global sales manager, effective May 2023. Eden is a highly respected figure in the tech industry and brings a wealth of experience and passion to the hospitality tech company, currently in the final stages of its first capital raise via Snowball Effect.

As global sales manager, Eden will be responsible for leading and managing First Table's sales team across multiple countries. His primary focus will be on developing and implementing sales strategies to sign up and onboard new restaurants to the First Table platform, work with the team to launch new cities and products and deepen relationships with existing restaurant partners.

Eden will also be involved in product development and marketing initiatives, leveraging his extensive experience in the tech industry to help First Table stay at the forefront of innovation in the restaurant reservation space.

“I’m really excited about joining the First Table team at this exciting phase in the company's growth.” said Eden "There’s immense potential for the business both in New Zealand and globally, and I look forward to getting stuck into all the opportunities ahead of us." he added.

Eden was one of the founding team at GrabOne, leading the sales team for New Zealand's original daily deal website, as well as the founder and CEO of Neighbourly, New Zealand's largest private social network. Eden has demonstrated his ability to lead and manage teams to achieve success and First Table will be the sixth start-up Eden will have been involved with in his career.

"We are delighted to welcome Casey to the team at First Table," said Mat Weir CEO and Founder of First Table. "His experience and expertise in the tech industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We look forward to working with Casey to take First Table to the next level."

Eden will be based in Auckland and will work closely with the global First Table team to execute on the company's vision and strategy. With Eden's appointment, First Table is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and expansion into new markets.

