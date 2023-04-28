Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First Table Appoints Casey Eden As Global Sales Head

Friday, 28 April 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: First Table

Queenstown, New Zealand - First Table is thrilled to announce the appointment of Casey Eden as its new global sales manager, effective May 2023. Eden is a highly respected figure in the tech industry and brings a wealth of experience and passion to the hospitality tech company, currently in the final stages of its first capital raise via Snowball Effect.

As global sales manager, Eden will be responsible for leading and managing First Table's sales team across multiple countries. His primary focus will be on developing and implementing sales strategies to sign up and onboard new restaurants to the First Table platform, work with the team to launch new cities and products and deepen relationships with existing restaurant partners.

Eden will also be involved in product development and marketing initiatives, leveraging his extensive experience in the tech industry to help First Table stay at the forefront of innovation in the restaurant reservation space.

“I’m really excited about joining the First Table team at this exciting phase in the company's growth.” said Eden "There’s immense potential for the business both in New Zealand and globally, and I look forward to getting stuck into all the opportunities ahead of us." he added.

Eden was one of the founding team at GrabOne, leading the sales team for New Zealand's original daily deal website, as well as the founder and CEO of Neighbourly, New Zealand's largest private social network. Eden has demonstrated his ability to lead and manage teams to achieve success and First Table will be the sixth start-up Eden will have been involved with in his career.

"We are delighted to welcome Casey to the team at First Table," said Mat Weir CEO and Founder of First Table. "His experience and expertise in the tech industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We look forward to working with Casey to take First Table to the next level."

Eden will be based in Auckland and will work closely with the global First Table team to execute on the company's vision and strategy. With Eden's appointment, First Table is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and expansion into new markets.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from First Table on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Industry Transformation Plan
Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the fishing industry shares the Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries... More>>

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>


Inland Revenue: Home Detention For Tax Evasion
A Bay of Plenty man, who claimed his company was not subject to New Zealand law, has been sentenced to home detention on six tax evasion charges... More>>


INZBC: India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase
The India New Zealand Business Council today releases a discussion document titled: India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase, submitted to the government... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 