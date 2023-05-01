Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail accepts independent review into Wellington metro disruptions

Monday, 1 May 2023, 6:23 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail will co-operate fully with the Government review into the Wellington commuter rail disruption, says KiwiRail Chair David McLean.

“Chief Executive Peter Reidy has discussed the issue with Minister of Transport Michael Wood and I have discussed it with Minister for State Owned Enterprises Duncan Webb.

“The Ministers have been very clear about the Government’s disappointment – reinforcing the views of Greater Wellington Regional Council and commuters across the Wellington region.”

Mr Reidy says KiwiRail has accepted full responsibility for the disruption.

“We are working to resolve the matter in days, not weeks, and to ensure this issue is not repeated.

“The disruptions are unacceptable.

“The track evaluation car has been repaired and we expect its assessments of the Kāpiti Line to be completed tomorrow night, so we can lift the speed restrictions later this week, and allow Wellington commuters to return to their regular travel schedules.

“We take safety extremely seriously at KiwiRail and the speed restrictions mean potential safety risks are being managed, but we know Wellingtonians want this situation resolved as soon as possible and to never happen again.

“The KiwiRail team shares that view, and we will learn from this mistake.”

