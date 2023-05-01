Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For The New Zealand International Business Awards 2023

Monday, 1 May 2023, 7:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

Entries are now open for the New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA) 2023, celebrating the success of New Zealand exporters – of all sizes, across all sectors.

Hosted by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise – Te Taurapa Tūhono, the NZIBA recognise achievements by emerging, medium and larger exporters in the fields of innovation, sustainability, online sales, brand storytelling, Māori excellence, women leaders and investment.

New Zealand exporters are encouraged to enter the awards to celebrate their teams and their international successes, gain recognition amongst their peers, and inspire the next generation of change-makers. Previous finalists and winners have seen the impact that this recognition can have for their international relationships, with a vote of confidence from the New Zealand Government’s official business awards.

“Strength in business comes from the collective,” says David Downs, Convenor of Judges. “Everyone working together to overcome challenges to meet goals – be that entering a new market, improving sustainability standards, or innovating to develop a new product. The New Zealand International Business Awards celebrate the successes of our exporters and the good they have achieved for New Zealand, and often, the world.”

“We found the judging process really positive and supportive, while also challenging our business rationale and strategy, which we believe will improve our future performance. We couldn’t have been prouder to take home the coveted Supreme Award acknowledging the awesome results our team continue to achieve for our business, growers and Aotearoa on the global stage”, says Mark O’Donnell, CEO of Rockit Global, last year’s Supreme Winner and Best Large Business.

Previous NZIBA Supreme Winners include Bluelab, The New Zealand Merino Company and Seequent.

Any New Zealand business that sells goods or services in international markets can be nominated or submit an entry to the awards. An independent assessment partner (KPMG) and a panel of business leaders and previous award recipients assess and judge the awards.

Winners receive the celebrated NZIBA trophy, gain valuable feedback and insights from the judges and benefit from media and PR opportunities.

The award categories are sponsored by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise – Te Taurapa Tūhono, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade – Manatū Aorere, New Zealand Story, Invest New Zealand, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, Te Puni Kōkiri, and New Zealand Export Credit, from Te Tai Ōhanga - The Treasury.

The New Zealand International Business Award winners will be honoured at an inspirational awards night held in Auckland in November.

