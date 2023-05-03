KiwiRail - Wellington Metro Network Update

KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy:

“KiwiRail’s Track Evaluation Car has completed its assessment of the Kāpiti Line and we have now lifted the blanket 70km/h speed restriction. This will allow Metlink to return commuters services across Wellington to their normal weekday timetable tomorrow morning.

“I apologise to the people of the Wellington region again for the disruption over the last three days. We are making changes in KiwiRail to make sure this situation is never repeated.

“I would like to reiterate thanks to my staff, whose hard work has seen what could have been weeks of disruption resolved in a few days. I’d also like to thank Metlink and Transdev Wellington for their professionalism and close collaboration. This situation has put their staff under significant pressure and I really appreciate how responsive they have been.”

Over the next few nights the Track Evaluation Car will be assessing the Hutt Valley/Wairarapa Line, the Johnsonville Line and the Melling Line.

© Scoop Media

