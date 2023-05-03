Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail - Wellington Metro Network Update

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy:

“KiwiRail’s Track Evaluation Car has completed its assessment of the Kāpiti Line and we have now lifted the blanket 70km/h speed restriction. This will allow Metlink to return commuters services across Wellington to their normal weekday timetable tomorrow morning.

“I apologise to the people of the Wellington region again for the disruption over the last three days. We are making changes in KiwiRail to make sure this situation is never repeated.

“I would like to reiterate thanks to my staff, whose hard work has seen what could have been weeks of disruption resolved in a few days. I’d also like to thank Metlink and Transdev Wellington for their professionalism and close collaboration. This situation has put their staff under significant pressure and I really appreciate how responsive they have been.”

Over the next few nights the Track Evaluation Car will be assessing the Hutt Valley/Wairarapa Line, the Johnsonville Line and the Melling Line.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Project Huriwaka: Manawa Energy Advances Wind Farm In Central North Island
Renewable energy developer and generator Manawa Energy has secured the rights to develop a circa 230-megawatt wind generation project in the central North Island, between Taihape and Waiouru. More>>


TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) soared. More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Transformation Plan

Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


INZBC: India/New Zealand Relationship

The India New Zealand Business Council releases a discussion document - 'India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase' - and submits to government. More>>


Digital: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone

This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower. More>>



Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking & Financial Inclusion

There is no shortage of challenges in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the US & Europe. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 