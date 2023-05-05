Small Businesses Getting Ahead With Local Startup

Andrew and Katrina own a landscaping business in New Plymouth. Bev operates Garden Friends, a concrete garden ornament business in Whangarei, and Harry runs Distinction Plumbing, a residential plumbing business in Central Auckland. Like most businesses in New Zealand, they have been facing tough economic conditions. However, all three have benefitted from Dazzly a local website builder that is enabling small businesses to market themselves professionally and grow online.

Get Scaped Landscaping & Design (New Plymouth)

Home page of Get Scaped Landscaping and Design’s website created by Katrina and Andrew.

“ Get Scaped is a small family business. We provide hard landscaping services in the New Plymouth region. It was very important to us when we were looking at setting up the business website that we found a cost-effective, customer focused web design business and user-friendly platform to support us in getting our business out there.

Being the backend support and office administrator at Get Scaped, I have a basic knowledge of websites and content.

In the beginning we needed some guidance as to how to use the website builder and what type of content (words, photos, articles etc) needed to be inserted to have the website perform well. The staff at Dazzly were always there to talk through options and explain how things work.

Once I learnt all this stuff, there was no stopping me! It really is very easy to do everything yourself.

We are really impressed with the quality of our Dazzly website, and we regularly receive positive feedback from our clients as to how professional our website looks and how easy it is to navigate.

Having a professional-looking website is key to effectively marketing your business and to catching the eye of potential customers. When you need website assistance but can’t get it, this can add stress to running your business and you could end up spending a lot of money for very little gain.

We highly recommend you give the team at Dazzly a call. You won’t be disappointed! “

Andrew and Katrina, Owners of Get Scaped Landscaping and Design

Garden Friends (Whangarei)

Display of Products on the Garden Friends website Bev built with dazzly.

“Garden Friend’s is a small home store in Whangarei. We also sell at various markets.

It was quite a daunting prospect when having to look for a new online website for my home business. I came across Dazzly and made contact. I was happy with how it worked for me, and the cost is very reasonable. I decided to go ahead and the support and advice I received made the transition easy, including my domain names and email.

I have had a lot of comments about how fresh and clean my website looks, and how it is easy to navigate.

If you are looking for a user-friendly website setup, which you can try first without making any commitment, and easily manage after you have gone live, then I would recommend Dazzly.

The Dazzly team are always there to help, even with the simplest request.”

Bev, Owner of Garden Friends

Distinction Plumbing (Auckland)

Home page of Distinction Plumbing website created by Harry.

Renovations service page explaining the various renovations Harry can carry out.

“As a young tradesman starting his own company with zero business experience, I found it exceptionally hard at first to start generating leads. I knew I needed a website but the one I had created just wasn’t gaining any traction. I tried paying for online advertising and employing a dedicated SEO company but the jobs I received from the ads on google didn’t cover the cost of the ads themselves, let alone the additional cost of the SEO company.

I first heard about Dazzly through a friend of mine (who also uses their software) and I spoke with the team who were more than happy to talk me through the process. I cancelled my existing website provider and converted to Dazzly.

Now, 6 months on, my new website is tracking far better, I’m getting more leads than ever, and I haven’t had to pay for any online advertising! I would recommend Dazzly to anyone looking for a great cost-effective option for their website that really works.”

Harry, Owner of Distinction Plumbing

With many prominent website builder companies in the market, Dazzly distinguishes itself by simply requesting a few pieces of information from the user, in a list-format, and then building the website right in-front of your eyes. Other website builders use drag-and-drop interfaces which are tiresome, intimidating to most people, and don’t work well on mobile devices or tablets.

When you use Dazzly, it is just like working through a short to-do list:

Simply provide basic information about your business to dazzly and it creates a website in-front of your eyes.

Dazzly has changed the way that New Zealand businesses get websites. Right now, you can go and create a website for free, using information and photos you probably have on-hand or at least on your phone. It can all be taken care of in one short session. Dazzly takes care of the hosting and on-going service for one small monthly fee.

