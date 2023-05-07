Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Sunday, 7 May 2023, 6:36 pm
Press Release: lotto nz

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Whangamata and Dannevirke will be enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Whanga Books in Whangamata, Four Square Dannevirke in Dannevirke and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

