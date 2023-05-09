TRENZ Is Underway
Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant international business-to-business travel and trade event – TRENZ – is underway in Ōtautahi Christchurch following a formal welcome for delegates from Ngai Tūāhuriri this evening.
During
four days of appointments, presentations, activities and
networking functions for 1500 delegates, over 300 New
Zealand tourism businesses showcase their products and
services to more than 330 high quality international Buyers
from 25 markets.
The high-quality Buyers are
here to reacquaint themselves with what New Zealand has to
offer and purchase accommodation, transport and activities
to include in brochures, websites and itineraries for the
coming international holiday seasons.
“How
special this is that we get to spend the next few days
renewing existing relationships, discovering new ones, and
doing lots of quality business for New Zealand,” TIA Chief
Executive Rebecca Ingram said at the opening function for
TRENZ.
“Hosting TRENZ is another fabulous
milestone for our city, and we are excited to be showcasing
one of the world’s newest cities to you,” said Ali
Adams, the CEO of host city agency
ChristchurchNZ.
“The theme underpinning
TRENZ 2023 is tūhura, meaning discover, bring to light,
unearth, open up, explore, investigate – which really is
what travel is about. Every visitor embarks on their own
journey of discovery – unearthing their New Zealand –
and making memories that shape them forever,” Rebecca
Ingram said.
“TRENZ plays an important
role in the recovery of New Zealand’s valuable tourism
industry, it ensures that New Zealand is well positioned on
a world stage,” Rebecca Ingram said.
TRENZ runs at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre from today until 11 May.
KEY FACTS
TRENZ is managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. The event benefits from the strong support of its Premier Sponsor Air New Zealand and Official Supporter Tourism New Zealand, as well as a range of prestigious event partners that make TRENZ possible.
TIA is the peak body for the tourism
industry in Aotearoa New Zealand and has held this position
for 70 years.
- TIA is New Zealand tourism’s peak industry body. We are the only independent association that represents all sectors of New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.
- TIA has about 1300 member businesses from across the industry, ranging from small owner/operators to large publicly listed tourism corporates and international hotel chains.
- TIA is deeply involved in discussions on recovery and what the future of tourism in New Zealand will look like.
- TIA leads implementation of the industry's Tourism Sustainability Commitment, which aims to see every New Zealand tourism business contributing positively to our people and cultures, our environment and our economy
- TIA delivers a comprehensive and diverse range of industry events including TRENZ, New Zealand Tourism Awards, Discussing Tourism regional events and the Tourism Summit Aotearoa.