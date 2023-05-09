TRENZ Is Underway

Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant international business-to-business travel and trade event – TRENZ – is underway in Ōtautahi Christchurch following a formal welcome for delegates from Ngai Tūāhuriri this evening.





During four days of appointments, presentations, activities and networking functions for 1500 delegates, over 300 New Zealand tourism businesses showcase their products and services to more than 330 high quality international Buyers from 25 markets.



The high-quality Buyers are here to reacquaint themselves with what New Zealand has to offer and purchase accommodation, transport and activities to include in brochures, websites and itineraries for the coming international holiday seasons.



“How special this is that we get to spend the next few days renewing existing relationships, discovering new ones, and doing lots of quality business for New Zealand,” TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said at the opening function for TRENZ.



“Hosting TRENZ is another fabulous milestone for our city, and we are excited to be showcasing one of the world’s newest cities to you,” said Ali Adams, the CEO of host city agency ChristchurchNZ.



“The theme underpinning TRENZ 2023 is tūhura, meaning discover, bring to light, unearth, open up, explore, investigate – which really is what travel is about. Every visitor embarks on their own journey of discovery – unearthing their New Zealand – and making memories that shape them forever,” Rebecca Ingram said.



“TRENZ plays an important role in the recovery of New Zealand’s valuable tourism industry, it ensures that New Zealand is well positioned on a world stage,” Rebecca Ingram said.



TRENZ runs at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre from today until 11 May.

KEY FACTS

TRENZ is managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. The event benefits from the strong support of its Premier Sponsor Air New Zealand and Official Supporter Tourism New Zealand, as well as a range of prestigious event partners that make TRENZ possible.

TIA is the peak body for the tourism industry in Aotearoa New Zealand and has held this position for 70 years.



TIA is New Zealand tourism’s peak industry body. We are the only independent association that represents all sectors of New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.

TIA has about 1300 member businesses from across the industry, ranging from small owner/operators to large publicly listed tourism corporates and international hotel chains.

TIA is deeply involved in discussions on recovery and what the future of tourism in New Zealand will look like.

TIA leads implementation of the industry's Tourism Sustainability Commitment, which aims to see every New Zealand tourism business contributing positively to our people and cultures, our environment and our economy

TIA delivers a comprehensive and diverse range of industry events including TRENZ, New Zealand Tourism Awards, Discussing Tourism regional events and the Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

