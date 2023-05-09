Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

“Crown Jewel” Industry Steps Onto The Front Foot

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

TRENZ in Ōtautahi Christchurch is building momentum for the tourism industry after a first summer of recovery but it will take 2-3 years before it settles into a new normal pattern.

That’s the message TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram gave this morning during a presentation at TRENZ, the country’s most significant international business-to-business travel and trade event.

“Tourism is a vital contributor to New Zealand’s economic and social wellbeing, generating wealth and supporting jobs in communities around the country. It is one of our significant export earners and has the potential to contribute more as the recovery continues,” Rebecca Ingram said.
 

“Tourism is connected to so many parts of our economy and communities. The return of international visitors has made a difference to many New Zealanders. It has breathed life into our cities and regions and enables tourism businesses to step back on the front foot, but the level of tourism recovery varies by region and business.
 

“It has been a good first summer for many and new ways of operating that were developed during COVID are now baked in with productivity gains and new products, or different products proving popular.
 

“The DNA of the industry is forever changed as a result of the last three years and New Zealand is uniquely well positioned to deliver a new generation of tourism. Tourism for good, tourism with net positive impact. 
 

“To quote a recent Infometrics report: “tourism is a crown jewel in New Zealand’s economy, fortifying various industries, including retail trade, accommodation, and recreation services.”

“TRENZ is an important part of making that happen,” Rebecca Ingram said.

