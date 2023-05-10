Easy Crypto Appoints ONZM Mitchell Pham To Its Global Board

Kiwi cryptocurrency platform, Easy Crypto, has announced the appointment of Khoa Dang (Mitchell) Pham to its board. For over two decades, Mitchell has worked to create a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous future through tech for good. He was recently appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in recognition of his services to the technology sector and New Zealand-Asia relations, and joins the startup's 80% female board who is well-known for challenging stereotypes when it comes to crypto.

Easy Crypto co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Janine Grainger, believes the appointment comes at a strategic time in the startup's pursuit of global growth.

People cannot be what they cannot see

“Easy Crypto’s vision is ‘Crypto for Humans’ and as such, our effort is focused on a user-centred approach that simplifies all aspects of the crypto experience and accelerates its adoption for everyone. This inclusive approach extends to our Board because people cannot be what they cannot see. As New Zealand’s largest crypto platform, it’s up to us to role-model that inclusivity, including diverse backgrounds and experience,” says Janine.

She adds that “Mitchell was an obvious choice for Easy Crypto as we continue our rapid expansion globally. His deep experience in international operations and strategy development, for scalability, growth and expansion coupled with an ability to ensure company performance remains in-step with organisation purpose is something we have long admired.”

A secure, accessible crypto environment for all

Janine is currently in the running for ‘IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award’ at the Hi-tech awards for 2023 for, amongst other things, her work on fostering a secure, accessible crypto environment for global consumers. Easy Crypto is also in the running for the ‘Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award’.

Mitchell, who has made international headlines in recent years for working with a team of Kiwi FinTech and Blockchain experts in Asia to establish the world’s first blockchain based review site, attended the startup’s recent Board meeting in Auckland last week. “I was hugely impressed by the team’s relentless focus on making crypto more accessible; and the future of finance more equitable. Not only that - but this is a vision Easy Crypto is delivering on.”

Founded in 2018, Easy Crypto has transacted over NZD$2.2 billion in total sales to date with offices in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. The team consistently receives praise for their excellence in customer support, education and transparency. This has seen them consistently receive a 4.7 rating from Trustpilot.

Alongside Janine, other board members include Heather Gadonniex, Ngaio Merrick and chair Caroline Williams with Nawaz Ahmed as Board Observer. Heather is an ex-Silicon Valley growth-oriented operator, advisor and independent board member passionate about bringing world-changing technologies to market and scaling impact. Ngaio is Managing Partner of Nuance Connected Capital, New Zealand’s only female-led deep tech VC fund. Caroline has a strong legal and regulatory background having held executive roles in large companies (including Telecom - now Spark; Crown Infrastructure Partners, Deloitte, Bayley Corporation and Pie Funds Management) across a number of highly regulated industries. Nawaz is an avid angel investor; serial crypto entrepreneur and General Partner of GD1’s Web3 Fund.

