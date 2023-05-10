Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wynn Williams Promotes To Two Partner

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Wynn Williams

Wynn Williams is delighted to announce the promotion of Ellie Harrison and Kimberley Wong to Partner.

Harrison is part of the Firm’s renowned Dispute Resolution team. She specialises in regulatory defence and inquiries, and commercial litigation with a focus on insurance-related disputes, in particular professional indemnity and statutory liability claims. Harrison is also highly regarded in the area of regulatory prosecutions, advising clients who are subject to investigation by a wide range of regulators including WorkSafe and local government.

Wong sits in the Corporate Advisory & Transactions team, advising domestic and international clients on all aspects of mergers and acquisitions as well as the establishment and funding of private equity and private debt funds. Prior to joining Wynn Williams, Wong worked for a leading international law firm in London where she led teams on complex and high value corporate transactions.

Managing Partner, Ash Hill, is thrilled to welcome Harrison and Wong to the Firm’s partnership.

“Becoming Partner is a key career milestone. Getting there is not only a reflection of technical competence and having gained the respect of both clients and colleagues, but of the skills required to carefully navigate often complex situations with the utmost integrity, says Hill.

“I want to congratulate Ellie and Kimberley on their achievements. Not only are they both excellent lawyers, but they are also incredible mentors for more junior members of the Firm.”

The Firm now boasts a 27-strong partnership across its three offices with expertise in core practice areas of corporate advisory and transactions, local government and environmental law and dispute resolution, including specialist expertise in construction, insurance, property and employment.

Both Harrison and Wong are based in the Tāmakai Makaurau Auckland office.

This announcement follows the news last month of the promotion of 11 lawyers across the Firm to Senior Associate and Associate positions.

