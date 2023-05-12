Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Time Of The Essence For National Discussion On Sustainable Funding For Tourism

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Following a Supreme Court decision regarding Auckland Council’s targeted rate on hotels, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says a national discussion on developing a sustainable funding model for the tourism industry is needed.

"We note today's Supreme Court decision with regard to the Auckland Council’s targeted rate on hotels," TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said.

"The decision reinforces TIA's view that time is of the essence for a national discussion on developing a sustainable funding model for the tourism industry to fund essential functions by industry and local and central government. We are looking forward to progressing these conversations with the Government.

“Tourism is a strong contributor to the New Zealand economy, supporting businesses, workers and communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. A consistent and fair mechanism will enable the industry to invest and further the industry’s positive contribution to New Zealand.”

"We know our hotel members in Auckland and partners are working collaboratively with Auckland Council on potential new schemes for funding and hope this collaborative approach will continue as further decisions are made," Rebecca Ingram said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 