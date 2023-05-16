Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New And Innovative Early Childhood Education Centre Opens Its Doors.

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Happy Hearts Early Learning Centre

Happy Hearts Early Learning Centre - Red Beach, A New and Innovative Early Childhood Education Centre, Opens Its Doors.

RED BEACH, HIBISCUS COAST - Happy Hearts Early Learning Centre - Red Beach, a new state-of-the-art early childhood education centre, has opened its doors to families in the Hibiscus Coast and surrounding areas.

After seeing great success at their Riverhead Centre, owners John and Alina Cook decided to replicate the model in Red Beach, on the Hibiscus Coast. Their goal is to make Happy Hearts Red Beach the best ECE learning centre on the Hibiscus Coast.

The new centre differs from others in the area, with separate rooms for the various age-levels, alongside age-appropriate curriculums and a head teacher for each room/age group. The new centre also has a spacious outdoor area (suitable for all weather conditions), healthy and delicious meals provided, and a customised transition-to-school programme for children as they approach five years old.

Room 1 is fully self-sufficient, catering to children under two years old, with a dedicated outdoor playground area.

The toddler’s room caters to children aged two to three-and-a-half years old, designed around their unique care and learning needs.

The preschool room is focused on literacy and numeracy, supporting children as they transition to school.

Happy Hearts Early Learning Centre (Red Beach) is a great option for parents in Red Beach, Stanmore Bay, Gulf Harbour, Orewa, Manly, Millwater, Silverdale, Matakatia, Tindalls Bay, Whangaparaoa, and Milldale.

“My child runs in the door every day; he loves being here. I want my kids to be good people and I like the values here, they’re all about kindness and respect. It’s the place you want to be – come and feel it for yourself.” – Happy Hearts parent

“We are the stepping stone. We foster children to be independent, develop friendships and have fun.” – Kylee, Head Teacher

“We’ve got kids ourselves and we know what it’s like to want the best for your children. We have a lot more teachers than what’s required, as the more teachers you have, the better outcomes you have for the children. We encourage parents to bring their child along for a tour – it’s really important to see how the child reacts in the environment.” – Alina and John Cook, Directors.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit Happy Hearts Early Learning Centre - Red Beach's website or call 09 972 7745

Contact: Eloise Fair - Centre Manager, Happy Hearts Early Learning Centre - Red Beach

Email: redbeach@happyheartselc.co.nz

Phone: 09 972 7745

Website: www.happyheartselc.co.nz

