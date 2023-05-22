Air New Zealand Takes Aotea Skincare To The World

New amenity kits are now onboard Air New Zealand flights

Featuring Aotea products inspired by mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge)

Products include ingredients such as Kawakawa, Harakeke and Mānuka.

Air New Zealand is proud to partner with Aotea to showcase skincare inspired by traditional Māori herbal practices in its new onboard amenity kits.

Developed by Aotea on Aotea | Great Barrier Island, the products include native New Zealand ingredients, such as Kawakawa, Harakeke and Mānuka.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the partnership is evidence of Air New Zealand’s commitment to supporting local sustainable businesses and showcasing the very best of Aotearoa on the world stage.

“Our partnership with Aotea provides customers with amenities that tell a story inspired by New Zealand’s unique culture. Air New Zealand is proud to support local, Māori owned business and put traditional ingredients that have been used by Māori for centuries into the hands of our customers.

“We believe that our Aotea products will not only enhance the travel experience for our customers but also showcase local suppliers working towards a more sustainable future. It’s a privilege to share these treasures with our customers when they fly with us.”

Aotea founder Tama Toki says the partnership with Air New Zealand is an exciting opportunity to share Māori traditions with the world.

“My grandmother was a Rongoā Māori (Māori medicine) practitioner. She would treat us kids with what we found in the bush and the Aotea range is an expression of that upbringing. It is unique to Aotearoa and something that we bring to life on our ancestral kāinga on Aotea.

“As Māori, we are proud to share our traditions. It’s a privilege to be able to see this part of our culture onboard Air New Zealand flights. We hope that it gives those travelling to Aotearoa an insight into our cultural identity.”

Air New Zealand’s new Aotea amenity kits are available to customers travelling in Business Premier and Premium Economy cabins.

Product Details:

The Kawakawa Balm – exclusive to Business Premier

This little tube packs a punch! With just three ingredients, Mānuka oil, Kawakawa, and Beeswax, this healing balm is perfect for treating everything from dry lips to psoriasis, insect bites, and burns. Kawakawa is a plant native to Aotearoa and is known for its incredible healing properties.

The Harakeke Seed Oil & Mānuka Water Hand & Body Cream – Business Premier and Premium Economy

This cream is made from Harakeke Seed Oil & Mānuka Water, which is known for its rich and creamy texture. It's packed with Omega 3, 6, and 9, and high in linoleic acid, making it perfect for those with dry skin. Harakeke is a plant native to New Zealand and has been used for centuries by Māori for its incredible healing properties. Mānuka water is an antioxidant extracted from the mānuka bush and contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduces redness and heals inflamed skin.

For more information about Aotea and their range of therapeutic skincare products, please visit aoteamade.co.nz

